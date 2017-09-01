Giselle “The Wassi One” Blanche Celebrates 30 years of Carnival

MIAMI – These are some of the titles used to refer to Giselle “The Wassi One” Blanche: Host. Promoter. Bandleader. Radio Personality. Performing Artist. Mentor. Mother. Cultural Ambassador. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, but the twin island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago was born into her.

Coming from two culturally grounded Trinidadian parents, her love for Caribbean culture is deeply rooted.

A resident of Miami, she visits Trinidad, London, Berlin and the Caribbean region for the various Carnival seasons annually and is household name when it comes to carnival and soca music.

A true Renaissance woman, Giselle, or “Wassi” as she is affectionately known, has made a name for herself and blossomed into a multi-faceted entertainer, media personality and promoter.

2017 marks 30 years that Giselle has been leading her own mas band in Miami Broward One Carnival, The Wassi Ones, which she started at the age of 14 and historically became the youngest bandleader ever. She is also the bandleader of The Wassi Babes, her kiddies band and Something Jouvert in Miami.

As a mas bandleader, she has participated in Carnivals across the UK, the US, the Caribbean region and in the diaspora.

As a personality, she frequents the airwaves globally with on air programs from Turks & Caicos to the UK to Team Soca

Look up on the biggest stages in Caribbean music and carnival and you will see her there too. Her passion and drive is her people and her culture. She also volunteers her talents to the cause of breast cancer awareness in the Caribbean and throughout the diaspora. Her love and dedication runs deep and her name is sealed in the Caribbean hall of fame. More than a personality, she is a person. She is a beacon of light that shines bright and her energy and charisma is undeniable.

In December 2016, she launched her celebratory tour/ documentary entitled “#LOL30: Life Of a Legend”. 30 carnivals in 10 months which began with Bahamas Junkanoo and will climax in Miami Carnival on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

Follow her journey on TheWassiOne.live, Twitter, You Tube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat @thewassione.