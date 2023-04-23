Groovin in The Park Get Its Groove Back Headlined by Tarrus Riley

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – After a four-year absence, Groovin in The Park returns June 25 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York. Tarrus Riley will be the headliner, says the event’s founder and CEO, Christopher Roberts.

COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the show since 2019. But Roberts and his team have everything in place for ‘Groovin’s 10th anniversary.

“We had a massive celebration planned for 2020 which had to be shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic but we are excited to be back in the game as we plan for our 10th staging on Sunday, June 25 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens. We announced the return of the festival and our first confirmed artist Tarrus Riley two weeks ago and the response from fans has been through the roof,” he said.

Roberts did not name other acts but disclosed that there will be four Continent Sound System Showcase, the first of its kind at Groovin In The Park.

“So far, we have booked Dynamq from Africa and Bass Odyssey who will represent South and North America. We plan to announce an Asian and European ‘sound’ soon. In the next few weeks we will be announcing more reggae and R&B acts and a number of other exciting changes to enhance the overall Groovin experience,’ he said.

First held in 2011, Groovin In The Park is a calendar event for the West Indian community in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) area. It has fielded the biggest names in reggae including Beres Hammond, Stephen Marley, Busy Signal and Marcia Griffiths, as well as R Kelly, Air Supply, Patti LaBelle and Michael Bolton.