Wyclef Jean To Be Honored At Chefs Of The Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

The Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch is the premier event for foodies who want to enjoy a variety of authentic Caribbean dishes by celebrity chefs representing their island homeland.

MIAMI – During Haitian Heritage Month, three-time Grammy Award artist Wyclef Jean will be honored and welcomed to Little Haiti. City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and the Little Haiti Optimist Club invite culinary enthusiasts to experience the best of Haiti and the islands, for the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch.

The event will be held Saturday, May 20th in celebration of Haitian Heritage Month at the iconic Caribbean Marketplace located at 5925 NE 2nd Avenue in the heart of Little Haiti. Festivities begin at 12 noon. Register here to attend.

Haitian Heritage Month recognizes the rich history and culture of Haitians through showcasing art, culture, food, music and more. The month-long celebration pays tribute to the Haitian community for their valuable contributions to South Florida. Chefs of the Caribbean will pay homage to Wyclef Jean for his philanthropic, business and entertainment achievements.

“Wyclef Jean’s contribution to raising awareness of Haitian culture is unprecedented. His success in music, business and his charity work are to be celebrated and we welcome him to Little Haiti” says Marie Louissaint, Event Producer.

Featured CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is a signature event during Haitian Heritage Month. It is a culinary explosion of Caribbean inspired dishes prepared by multiple celebrity chefs and restaurants featuring delicious dishes, island desserts, specialty beverages and spirits. Attendees at the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch will feast on scrumptious dishes prepared by: Chef Creole (Haiti/Bahamas), Chef the Rose (Haiti), Top Chef Ron Duprat (Haiti), Chef Irie (Jamaica), Chef Cat (Trinidad/Jamaica), Chef Danny Penalo (Dominican Republic), Chef Rob (Haiti), Chef Michel France (Haiti), Chef Keith Reed (Bahamas) and Chef Garfield (Jamaica).

Art Beat Miami Art Exhibition

As a bonus, guests will also enjoy an Art Beat Miami Haitian Heritage Month art exhibit featuring artists: Voltaire ‘Mr. V’ Charles-Marc, OliGa, Zeek Mathias, Jonas Exume, Reginald Georges, Frantz Charlemagne, Addonis Parker, Nate Dee, Vladymir Acloque curated by Lobey Art & Travel and musical performances by local and national artists. In addition, each guest in attendance will receive a Haitian Heritage Month commemorative poster entitled: Together for a Better Little Haiti.

The CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is sponsored by: City of Miami Chairwoman Christine King, Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, City of Miami Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Little Haiti Optimist Club, Chefs of the Caribbean, Show Tech, Korbel Champagne, Valmas Cremas, Kola Choucoune and Savens Alkaline Water.

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is free to the community with RSVP at ChefsOfTheCaribbeanMay2023Bruncheventbrite