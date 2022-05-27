Haitian Heritage Month Closes With Chefs Of The Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

[MIAMI] – Chefs of the Caribbean presented the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch during Haitian Heritage Month at Nomi Bar & Grill.

Haitian Heritage Month is dedicated to celebrating the appreciation of Haitian culture in America. The month pays tribute to the Haitian community for their valuable contributions in South Florida. Haitian Heritage Month also showcases art, culture, food, music and more.

CHEFS

Attendees at the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch enjoyed delicious dishes prepared by: Chef Creole (Haiti/Bahamas), Chef Dominique (Haiti), Bravo Top Chef Ron Duprat (Haiti), Chef France Michel (Haiti), Chef Danny Penalo (Dominican Republic), Chef Sheron Chin (Jamaica), Chef Irie (Jamaica) & Chef Garfield (Jamaica) as well as Haitian coffee from Welcome to Little Haiti Bonjour Blend and tropical mimosas from Korbel California Champagnes.

In honor of the occasion, City of North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime brought welcome remarks and thanked producer Marie Louissaint for bringing the event to the City of North Miami.

The brunch culminated with guests enjoying Haitian desserts. In addition to listening and dancing to the musical sounds of Ambience Creole Jazz Band. They performed Haitian classics in honor of Haitian Flag Day.

As a keepsake, each guests received a commemorative Haitian Heritage Month picture to preserve the memory.