Get Ready for a Night of Reggae with Inner Circle and Stephen Marley in Immokalee

Inner Circle and Stephen Marley at the Seminole Center in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE – Reggae Icons The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Stephen Marley will be performing live in concert on Saturday, May 4th at the Seminole Center Outdoors in Immokalee, Florida.

Inner Circle and Stephen Marley at the Seminole Center in Immokalee
Reggae Band, Inner Circle

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 55 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

Grammy Winner Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley at the Seminole Center in Immokalee
Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley began his lifelong musical journey at the age of six. He shared some historic stages with his legendary father, Bob Marley, and toured the world with his brother Ziggy and sisters Cedella and Sharon, The Melody Makers.

Over the past 45 years, Stephen has won eight Grammy Awards. Three with The Melody Makers, and three times as a solo artist. In addition,  twice as a producer of his younger brother, Damian Marley. Every one of his solo projects to date has topped the Billboard Reggae charts.

$1 of every ticket will benefit the mission of Ghetto Youths Foundation (GYF). Funds will provide aid and assistance, support and critical resources to people in need across the globe.

Ian Lewis - Inner Circle
Ian Lewis

“We are thankful to our fans for their continued support. We look forward to performing in Immokalee with Stephen Marley and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Gates open at 7pm, the show starts at 8pm. The event is outdoors. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.seminoleimmokaleecasino.com/event-calendar/stephen-marley

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

