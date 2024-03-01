Inner Circle Reggae Month in South Florida, A Growing Celebration

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle, says Reggae Month in South Florida shows growth each year and expects it to be bigger in 2025. The veteran bass guitarist was involved in several events throughout the region in February.

It was the second straight year that saw the Grammy-winning band promoting events along with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA). It included a gospel show featuring Minister Marion Hall, and an event saluting former Inner Circle lead singer, Jacob Miller.

“We’re very pleased, last year was building, this year we found the lanes and we plan to expand next year. Jamaica is a diverse country…we have the gospel, we have Rastafari, we have the culture and then we have the music. Its different lanes we want to combine and make it become one,” Lewis told South Florida Caribbean News.

Dennis Brown Tribute

Inner Circle’s Reggae Month activities kicked off on February 4 with a tribute event at Blue Martini in Fort Lauderdale to Dennis Brown, who died in 1999. That was followed by the Miller tribute on February 14 at Nomi Village in Miami. The charismatic vocalist died in March, 1980 at age 27 in a motor accident.

Five days later, it was Praise On The Green on Shirley Branca Park in Miramar. Reggae Month Jam, the final event, took place at Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. It featured Inner Circle, Ernie Smith and Wayne Armond.

For 2025, Lewis hopes to educate Americans of Jamaican descent about the culture of their family’s homeland.

“We plan to have a lecture day where we invite African-Americans, everybody, to see what we’re trying to do. It’s not by coincidence that it takes place in Black History Month, so hopefully we can combine with the African-American community to exchange cultures, and expand cultures,” he said.

Reggae Month in South Florida officially launched on February 1 in Miramar by that city’s vice mayor Alexandra P. Davis. Events included Reggae Genealogy and the Icon Awards.

The JaRIA first staged Reggae Month in Jamaica in 2008. It debuted in South Florida five years ago.