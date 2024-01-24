Reggae Month South Florida, Inner Circle and Shaggy Lead the Way

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle and Shaggy are teaming up to celebrate, spread awareness and promote the reggae music industry. At Circle House Studios in Miami, Florida Shaggy and Inner Circle announced several events taking place during the month of February.

Celebrating over 50 years of reggae music they spoke about Reggae Month South Florida happenings and the Island Music Conference in Kingston Jamaica.

Inner Circle will be honoring Shaggy all month as part of Reggae Month South Florida.

Island Music Conference 2024

Island Music Conference 2024 will take place from February 21 to 25 in Kingston, Jamaica. The Island Music Conference is an annual meeting place where global music industry professionals converge to drive music forward. The conference serves as an informational hub for artists and music professionals in Jamaica and throughout the region and beyond.

The conference is chaired by Orville “Shaggy” Burrell, and co-founded by him, Judith Bodley and Sharon Burke. This conference will feature over 15 music panels, workshops and performances by Wyclef Jean and Vivian Scott Chew and keynote speakers Doug E. Fresh, Kes, Skinny, Shaggy, Sean Paul and Tee Jay. If you sing, DJ, write, manage, produce, create beats and content this is the event for you.

For more information please visit islandmusicconference.com.

Reggae Month South Florida

Reggae Month South Florida is back again this year and will be celebrating over 50 years of reggae music with several local events in February. The goal of Reggae Month South Florida is to bring awareness to the local community all month long. Inner Circle is supporting several events taking place that will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation and Miami Dade County.

Reggae Month South Florida Schedule of Events

Reggae Month Launch Event

Sunday, February 4th: Reggae Month Launch Event from 6 pm to 8 pm: Meet and greet with Inner Circle and special surprise guests. Free entry from 6 pm to 8 pm; 8 pm: Live music with Marla Brown backed by Visions Band (Dennis Brown Tribute) 21 and over.

Address: Blue Martini (2432 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304)

Saturday, February 10th: Reggae Genealogy from 3 pm to 9 pm. This event is hosted by Island Space Caribbean Museum. There is a fee for Reggae Genealogy.

Address: Broward Mall northeast parking lot (8000 West Broward Blvd, Plantation)

Rastafari Day and Drum Circle

Wednesday, February 14th: Rastafari Day and Drum Circle from 3pm to 9pm. Performing live is Warrior King. Admission is free.

Address: NoMi Village (12351 NW 7th Avenue, North Miami)

Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza

Sunday, February 18th: Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza from 3pm to 10pm. Performers and preachers include Sister Marion Hall, Carlene Davis and more. Admission is free.

Address: Shirley Branca Park (6900 Miramar Parkway, Miramar).

South Florida Reggae Month Jam

Saturday, February 24th: South Florida Reggae Month Jam from 3 pm to 9:30 pm. Live performances by Ernie Smith, Paul Anthony plus many more. Enjoy the ocean view, vendors and Caribbean food. Admission is free.

Address: The Loop on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Reggae Month was first celebrated in Jamaica in 2008 by JaRIA. Sound, Stage & Lighting for several Reggae Month events is being provided by Bigg Zound.