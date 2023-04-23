Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York Postponed for 2023

NEW YORK – Organizers of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York have announced the postponement of the 2023 event. The decision to regroup comes after a 10-year run for what has become a major outdoor, family event and a staple of summer fun in southeastern Queens.

“We are committed to delivering an affordable wholesome family event at the highest level for our patrons, sponsors, and other stakeholders,” stated Eddy Edwards, Managing Partner of Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC, promoters of the event in association with VP Records. “We have worked each year to improve on what’s already been achieved and will use this time to improve our future events.”

Fans are invited to enjoy a ‘Jerk’ filled experience at the Florida Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Miramar Regional Park. Details will be released in the coming weeks through social media channels and the festival’s website www.jerkfestival.com.