Reggae Veterans Celebrate Inner Circle’s Golden Anniversary

MIAMI – On Saturday, November 3rd a host of reggae veterans and special invited guests gathered at Circle House to pay tribute to the iconic reggae band, Inner Circle as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange was among the attendees who paid tribute to Inner Circle and their contribution to reggae music and Jamaica.

Tommy Cowan McCook served as MC for the evening which featured the Big Inner Circle Third World reunion Jam featuring Ibo, Cat Coord, Willie Stewart, AJ Brown and Prilly.

Inner Circle Gala Photo Highlights
Front Row: Ian Lewis, Hon. Olivia Grange, Roger Lewis
Back Row: Bernard “Touter” Harvey, Lance Hall, Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick, and Stephen “Cat” Coore

 

L-R: Lance Hall, Richard Hall, Ian Lewis and Trevor “Skatta” Bonnick

 

Click below to watch a live performance of the Inner Circle Third World Reunion Jam

Inner Circle Third World Reunion Jam

 

 

