Sister Carol’s Nubian Woman, a Timely Tribute for Women’s History Month

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Although there were many heroic black women around when Sister Carol was in her teens, she heard little about their exploits in school or among her peers.

The veteran roots-reggae artist has made it her duty to uplift women of color throughout her career. She does just that on Nubian Woman, her latest song which is scheduled for release on March 23.

The track is produced by her Black Cinderella Records.

“Throughout (the) centuries, women have endured turmoil in a multitude of ways that include mental, physical, and spiritual oppression. However, none have been challenged by crisis, suppression, and trials like the Black Woman,” Sister Carol noted. “The goddess that she is has allowed her to survive, thrive, and surpass all of the stereotypes and disadvantages that this world has tried to bestow upon her.” She added that, “Nubian Woman is here to uplift, empower, and embrace the Black Woman in all her glory, strength, courage, love, and divine wisdom.”

Born in West Kingston, Sister Carol migrated to the United States in the early 1970s, when the Black Power movement was at its militant peak. She made her name on the New York City sound system late that decade before launching her recording career.

Sister Carol was also exposed to the teachings of Afro-conscious leaders like Pan African Marcus Garvey, Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I and Civil Rights firebrand Angela Davis.

Most of her songs, such as Black Cinderella, Rasta Girl and Jah Disciple, espouse and encourage cultural awareness. They have earned the Grammy-nominated act a lasting audience throughout Europe and the United States.

According to Sister Carol, it is appropriate Nubian Woman be released in March, celebrated globally as Women’s History Month.