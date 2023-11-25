VP Records Present Reggae Cover Of All I Want For Christmas Is You by Shuga

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – When saxophonist Dean Fraser approached Shuga to be part of VP Records’ Reggae Christmas Classics, she instantly jumped on board.

Shuga covers Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You for the 11-song album which was released November 24.

“I’ve always loved this song, it brings such a joyful sound to the season and has a very potent message that puts into perspective what truly matters, because on such a special day, of all the things in the world that one could hope or wish for, all I want for Christmas is you,” said Shuga.

The original was released in 1994, at the height of Carey’s run as a hitmaker. She co-wrote the song which has become a modern Yuletide staple.

Shuga went all out to put her stamp on All I Want For Christmas is You.

“The producer gave it a nice dancehall spin and under the direction of Dean Fraser who was my vocal producer, we delivered a version that is club-friendly, dance-friendly and still filled with that Christmas cheer,” she explained.

Fraser and Clive Hunt co-produced Reggae Christmas Classics which hears artists such as Nadine Sutherland covering Stevie Wonder’s Someday at Christmas and Christopher Martin doing a rendition of Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas.

Thriller U does Feliz Navidad while Lukie D and Nikki Burt duet on I’ll be Home For Christmas.

While some people frown at the commercialism of Christmas, it is still the happiest time of the year for Shuga.

“Christmas is a time of year that I’ve always looked forward to because the season is filled with so much joy and excitement, and from the eyes of a child I used to wish Christmas was every day,” she said. “From the colorful lights and decorations, to spending meaningful time with family, friends and loved ones, to getting stuck in traffic Grand Market night in Jamaica. It’s just the joy that comes with season.”