Vincy Mas takes over Port-of-Spain

// // //

//

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The yellow, blue and green colours of St. Vincent & The Grenadines were hard to miss on Ariapita Avenue in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago during the recent cultural promotion put on by the SVG Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) at T&T’s 2020 Carnival.

At the event, representatives of the CDC as well as Vincentian Soca artistes were present to interact with attendees and passers-by on the popular T&T nightlife strip and to a TV audience through a live regional broadcast via entertainment network Synergy TV.

This initiative gave the CDC contingent an opportunity to educate the masses about the various upcoming 2020 festivals and cultural activities on the destination of St. Vincent & The Grenadines which include ‘Vincymas’, “Union Island Easterval”, ‘Bequia Easter Regatta’ and “Bequia Music Festival”.

Additionally, attendees at the Ariapita Avenue extravaganza had a chance to view video presentations on the upcoming festivals and were treated to pulsating performances by top Vincy artistes.

Performing at the Synergy TV event were proud SVG ambassador and 2019 T&T Roach Champion Skinny Fabulous, Hance John, Casper G and 2019 Vincymas Road March Winner, Luta.

CDC board members as well as other executives who represented Pan, Calypso and other facets of Vincentian culture revelled in the opportunity to promote St. Vincent’s one of a kind festivals set to the backdrop of T&T’s exciting Carnival season.

The representatives collectively shared their pleasure at being in Trinidad & Tobago and invited its citizens as well as other tourists and festival lovers to come experience the splendour of SVG and all that it has to offer in this fun-filled year.

Enjoy the 2020 Vincymas festivities from June 26th to July 7th.

For more information on all the upcoming SVG Carnival 2020 festivities, click HERE.