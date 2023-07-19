Jamaica Independence 61st Anniversary Schedule of Activities Southern USA
“Jamaica 61 – Proud and Strong”
SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami schedule of activities in celebration of Jamaica Independence 61st Anniversary happening in the Southern USA
South Florida
- July 29 Jamaica 61 – Independence Dance “Celebrate With Us!”
7 pm – 1 am Goldcoast Ballroom 1415 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Hosted by Immaculate High School Alumni (SFLA chapter)
Ticket Info: www.ichsalumnae.com
Hosted by Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami – saluting the 61st anniversary through prayer and worship The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise
2:30 pm PRE-SHOW fellowship featuring gospel artistes and refreshments
4pm: Services
- August 1 EMANCIPATION DAY
- August 4
6 – 7 pm Miramar City Commission hosts Jamaica Pre-Independence Day Fete
Miramar Multi Service Center
- August 5
1 pm—9 pm Jamaica Emancipendence Ole Time Fair
Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
Jamaica Independence Jamboree
The Garden, 4340 State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
6 pm “ROOTS” by Campion College Dance Society
Under patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair
Parker Playhouse, Downtown, Fort Lauderdale
Ticket information; www.parkerplayhouse.com
August 6 JAMAICA INDEPENDENCE DAY
1 pm Jamaica Independence Cup – Soccer tournament to celebrate Independence
2001 Douglas Road, Miramar, FL
2:00 p.m. UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY – JOIN THE LINE – Jamaica Independence Motorcade
Consul General Oliver Mair in collaboration with Former Global Diaspora Council Rep., So USA, Dr. Allan Cunningham
Meet at The Garden (4340 State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes) Travel south to Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, State Road 7, Lauderhill)
5:00 p.m. Annual Jamaica Flag Day Celebration – Under Patronage of Consul General Mair
Lauderhill Sports Complex, 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill
Entertainment and Refreshments
6 pm “ROOTS” by Campion College Dance Society
Under patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair
Parker Playhouse, Downtown, Fort Lauderdale
Ticket information; www.parkerplayhouse.com
- August 12
7 pm Annual Jamaica Independence Gala (JURA) “The Future is Now”
Under distinguished patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair
Marriott, Coral Springs Heron Bay, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd. Coral Springs
Ticket info: 954-900-5269
- August 17
7 pm 19th Annual Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravagana
Under distinguished patronage – Consul General Oliver Mair
Miramar Multipurpose Center – 6700 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar 33023
Orlando, FL
- August 12
7 pm Annual Jamaica Independence & Scholarship Awards Banquet
Hosted Jamaican American Association of Central FL (JAAOCF)
Hilton, Orlando/Altamonte Springs
Houston, TX
July 29 Jamaica Foundation of Houston hosts Jamaica Independence Gala
7:00 p.m. Red Oak Ballroom, Norris Conference Centers – Houston/City Centre,
816 Town & Country Blvd., Suite 210, Houston, Texas 77024
Consul General Oliver Mair, guest speaker.
Atlanta, GA
- August 6 – Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (Virtual)
- August 12 – Atlanta Jamaica Association Independence Ball & Scholarship Awards
6:00 p.m. Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel
Guests: Her Excellency, Ambassador Audrey Marks and Dr. Claire Nelson, President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, Washington, D.C.