Jamaica Independence 61st Anniversary Schedule of Activities Southern USA

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami schedule of activities in celebration of Jamaica Independence 61st Anniversary happening in the Southern USA

South Florida

July 29 Jamaica 61 – Independence Dance “Celebrate With Us!”

7 pm – 1 am Goldcoast Ballroom 1415 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Hosted by Immaculate High School Alumni (SFLA chapter)

Ticket Info: www.ichsalumnae.com

July 30 ECUMENICAL SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING & CELEBATION

Hosted by Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami – saluting the 61st anniversary through prayer and worship The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise

2:30 pm PRE-SHOW fellowship featuring gospel artistes and refreshments

4pm: Services

August 1 EMANCIPATION DAY

August 4

6 – 7 pm Miramar City Commission hosts Jamaica Pre-Independence Day Fete

Miramar Multi Service Center

August 5

1 pm—9 pm Jamaica Emancipendence Ole Time Fair

Miramar Regional Park Amphitheatre, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Jamaica Independence Jamboree

The Garden, 4340 State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL

6 pm “ROOTS” by Campion College Dance Society

Under patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

Parker Playhouse, Downtown, Fort Lauderdale

Ticket information; www.parkerplayhouse.com

August 6 JAMAICA INDEPENDENCE DAY

1 pm Jamaica Independence Cup – Soccer tournament to celebrate Independence

2001 Douglas Road, Miramar, FL

2:00 p.m. UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY – JOIN THE LINE – Jamaica Independence Motorcade

Consul General Oliver Mair in collaboration with Former Global Diaspora Council Rep., So USA, Dr. Allan Cunningham

Meet at The Garden (4340 State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes) Travel south to Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, State Road 7, Lauderhill)

5:00 p.m. Annual Jamaica Flag Day Celebration – Under Patronage of Consul General Mair

Lauderhill Sports Complex, 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill

Entertainment and Refreshments

6 pm “ROOTS” by Campion College Dance Society

Under patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

Parker Playhouse, Downtown, Fort Lauderdale

Ticket information; www.parkerplayhouse.com

August 12

7 pm Annual Jamaica Independence Gala (JURA) “The Future is Now”

Under distinguished patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair

Marriott, Coral Springs Heron Bay, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd. Coral Springs

Ticket info: 954-900-5269

August 17

7 pm 19th Annual Marcus Garvey Rootz Extravagana

Under distinguished patronage – Consul General Oliver Mair

Miramar Multipurpose Center – 6700 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar 33023

Orlando, FL

August 12

7 pm Annual Jamaica Independence & Scholarship Awards Banquet

Hosted Jamaican American Association of Central FL (JAAOCF)

Hilton, Orlando/Altamonte Springs

Houston, TX

July 29 Jamaica Foundation of Houston hosts Jamaica Independence Gala

7:00 p.m. Red Oak Ballroom, Norris Conference Centers – Houston/City Centre,

816 Town & Country Blvd., Suite 210, Houston, Texas 77024

Consul General Oliver Mair, guest speaker.

Atlanta, GA

August 6 – Annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving (Virtual)

August 12 – Atlanta Jamaica Association Independence Ball & Scholarship Awards

6:00 p.m. Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway Hotel

Guests: Her Excellency, Ambassador Audrey Marks and Dr. Claire Nelson, President of the Institute of Caribbean Studies, Washington, D.C.