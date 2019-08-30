VP Records Hosts Miami Birthday Celebration For Beres Hammond
MIAMI – At a club in the fashionable Wynwood section of Miami Wednesday night, more than 300 people were treated to an exclusive concert for one of Jamaica’s most revered artists, Beres Hammond.
The celebration of the Singer’s 64th birthday also served as a wrap party for the recent leg of his US tour, and a glamorous fete for a who’s who of the Miami music scene.
The evening began with a tribute to the artiste from longtime manager Mervis Walsh who helped to orchestrate the elaborate affair hosted by radio personality Pat McKay.
The concert featured members of the 10-piece Harmony House Band serenading their leader with re-interpretations of favorite Beres compositions.
The outpouring of love and raw musical energy filled the intimate space with powerful reggae vibes.
The energy was heightened even more when singer Romain Virgo stepped on stage to perform his renditions of Beres hits “Double Trouble,” “I Feel Good” and classic “One Step Ahead.” His passionate performance underscored the heartfelt lyrics and enduring feelings that Beres fans have for his music.
The highlight of the night came when the man himself greeted the crowd after the presentation of a three-tiered birthday cake and tribute from Chris Chin, CEO of VP Records.
The singer performed a nearly 30-minute set of his hits. Displaying the tight-knit rapport with his band that concert fans have come to know and love. “I’m glad that we took the opportunity to show Beres how much we appreciate him,” said Chris Chin. “It was a very special night.”
