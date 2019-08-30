VP Records Hosts Miami Birthday Celebration For Beres Hammond

MIAMI – At a club in the fashionable Wynwood section of Miami Wednesday night, more than 300 people were treated to an exclusive concert for one of Jamaica’s most revered artists, Beres Hammond.

The celebration of the Singer’s 64th birthday also served as a wrap party for the recent leg of his US tour, and a glamorous fete for a who’s who of the Miami music scene.

The evening began with a tribute to the artiste from longtime manager Mervis Walsh who helped to orchestrate the elaborate affair hosted by radio personality Pat McKay.

The concert featured members of the 10-piece Harmony House Band serenading their leader with re-interpretations of favorite Beres compositions.

The outpouring of love and raw musical energy filled the intimate space with powerful reggae vibes.