Popcaan to Ring in 2027 at Amerant Bank Arena on New Year’s Eve

Fresh off passing 5 billion career streams, the dancehall star headlines a Dec. 31 show in Sunrise, Florida, with tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 27

SUNRISE, Fla. — Dancehall star Popcaan will ring in 2027 at Amerant Bank Arena with a New Year’s Eve concert on Thursday, Dec. 31. Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment presents the show in partnership with Mateo Productions, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. ET on SeatGeek.

Key facts

What: Popcaan New Year’s Eve concert

Popcaan New Year’s Eve concert When: Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026 Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida Presented by: Monami Entertainment with Mateo Productions

Monami Entertainment with Mateo Productions Tickets: On sale Friday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. ET on SeatGeek

Popcaan New Year’s Eve Show Caps a Landmark Year

Born Andrae Hugh Sutherland, the Jamaican deejay and singer is one of dancehall’s most recognizable international voices. He has headlined stages across Europe, North America, Africa and the Caribbean.

He has also collaborated with Drake, Gorillaz, Jamie xx, Burna Boy and Jorja Smith.

In November, Luminate data confirmed Popcaan has passed 5 billion career streams. He also has more than 2 billion total views on YouTube and close to 2 billion streams on Spotify.

“Mateo and I are excited to deliver another epic dancehall concert experience to South Florida as we bring the Unruly Boss to Amerant Bank Arena for his first-ever Florida concert! What an unbelievable way to ring in 2027,” Scott-Young said.

Nothing Without God and Gyalentines II

Popcaan’s most recent album, Nothing Without God (2025), is his sixth studio album. It is also his first as an independent artist, released through his own Unruly Entertainment and ONErpm.

He described the reflective, faith-centered project as coming “from loss, from learning, and from faith.”

In February, he released the Gyalentines II EP. He was also enstooled as a development chief in Ghana’s Asebu Traditional Area, taking the stool name Nana Arkoh Kese I.

See also: Jamaican Dancehall Star Popcaan & Clarks Unveil the Wallabee Boot