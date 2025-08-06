Jamaica’s Independence Day Celebrations in Music

SOUTH FLORIDA – Music played a major role in Jamaica during the country’s post-independence years. Some of the songs from that era have been revisited for Celebrating Jamaica 63, a compilation album produced by Tad’s International Record.

The 16-song set was released on August 1, five days before Jamaica’s independence day. It is the fourth edition of the popular compilation.

It features Jesse Royal’s cover of “The Tide is High.” This song was first done in 1967 by The Paragons. Blondie later made it famous worldwide. Wear You To The Ball, another hit from that year by The Paragons, is covered by Anthony Cruz.

Leroy Sibbles of The Heptones adds new flavor to Party Time, a big hit in 1969 for the legendary trio. Sophia Squier does Hello Carol, a big hit that year for The Gladiators.

Among the originals on Celebrating Jamaica 63 are Anthony B’s Reggae Gone Pon Top and Riot by saxophonist Dean Fraser and trumpeter Okeil McIntyre.

Tad Dawkins Senior, founder and head of Tad’s International Record, said all songs on Celebrating Jamaica 63 have a common theme.

“We wanted celebratory/happy reggae songs to commemorate the independence, hence TJ (Tad Dawkins Junior) and myself selected the songs and assigned them based on how they fit the style and unique delivery of each artiste,” he disclosed.

Ska music was the popular sound in Jamaica when the country gained independence from Great Britain. It was superseded in 1966 by rock steady which produced a number of harmony groups like The Paragons and The Heptones.