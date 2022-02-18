Christopher Ellis Drops Lovers Rock Reggae Single “Rub A Dub”

[NEW YORK] – Christopher Ellis, the soulful reggae crooner affectionately referred to as the ‘singing wizard’, returns with a new single Christopher Ellis, the soulful reggae crooner affectionately referred to as the ‘singing wizard’, returns with a new single “Rub A Dub” . Expected to thrill his fans across the world, this single hit a nostalgic tone with memories of the golden lover’s rock era.

The single was produced by Damian “Jr Gong” Marley. Who created a stellar classic riddim and an eerily sharp, but smooth, melodic arrangement. The track manages to feel like a lover’s rock artist straight out of the 70s, recorded a hit song here in 2022. Where the contemporary musical technology adds not just to the quality but the overall clarity. While it maintains the warmth that analog music is popular for. It also possesses the uncanny details of the sonic landscape that only a contemporary setup could achieve.

Christopher Ellis adds his top-notch vocals to Marley’s production. Which are reminiscent of his father, Alton Ellis, one of Jamaica’s Godfathers of the powerful genre rocksteady, which dominated the 60s. Alton was one of Jamaica’s premier crooners that brought classics like “Still in Love with You”. Christopher is carrying his father’s torch with high- level vocal creativity into this new era, and “Rub A Dub” is just the beginning. With hits “Better Than Love”, “Here We Are”, and “Still Go a Dance”, Ellis keeps the rich culture of lover’s rock, rhythm, and blues, vibrant. Ellis is on his way to creating a solid discography that might have the potential to rival even his father’s legacy.

Ellis takes listeners far beyond just a good jam. He also uses his platform to engage them in a deeper examination. How music is played in the present compared to the golden era. Along with how people enjoyed music then compared to now. He hails the virtuosity associated with authentic Jamaican culture. All the while contrasting good music to love-making in a poetic way only Jamaicans do. This new single is sure to bring back some of the vibes sorely missing from the sound and dance/party culture of Jamaica. Available today, via Ghetto Youths International “Rub A Dub” is streaming on all major platforms.

Christopher’s Early Years

Christopher Ellis was born the youngest male progeny to “The Godfather of Jamaican Rocksteady”, the late Alton Ellis . Talented in his own right, the soulful 28 year-old Roots Reggae, R&B crooner has been astounding audiences with his incredibly natural, smooth vocal stylings since the age of 11. The Jamaica Gleaner notes, “His look and sound closely mirror those of his dad. He has beyond a doubt inherited the soulful vocals of his father.”

Born in London, England, Christopher Ellis frequently performed with his legendary father on world tours. Leaving lasting impressions on international audiences across the globe. Including in the territories of: Jamaica, New York City, Italy, Germany, London, Spain and Canada, to name but a few. It wasn’t until the fledgling songbird was about 14 years old that he started to realize how groundbreaking his father’s legacy was. What his father meant to the country of Jamaica. As well as the enormous influence that his father had on the development of the reggae and dancehall music genres.

Christopher humbly comments, “I feel privileged to have this great man as my father. To be involved with and learn from such a great man is completely an honour for me”. The talented singer-songwriter looks at the time that he spent touring with his famous father as a period of learning. Christopher reminisces, “For me, singing with my father was more like schooling; it prepared me immensely for my own career”. During his learning curve years, Ellis found himself perfecting his song writing talents. Additionally, his passion for music by performing regularly at venues such as the Jazz Café near his home in London.