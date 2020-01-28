Musiq Soulchild to perform at Sola Rum Food & Wine Festival in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 5th Annual SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival, presented by the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) and Unique Productions International, is proud to announce Grammy-nominated R&B artist Musiq Soulchild as their official music headliner!

“SoLa” will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020, 6pm to 11pm, on the transformed grounds of the Lauderhill Mall (1267 State Road 7, Lauderhill, Florida 33313).

Hosted by South Florida performer and social influencer April RaQuel. American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick will be returning to the stage by popular demand.

Tickets are now on sale on Eventbrite.

Musiq Soulchild is a hip-hop soul artist born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Nominated for 12 Grammys, he is known for hits like, “B.U.D.D.Y,” “Don’t Change,” “LOVE,” and more. Musiq has received awards from Billboard, BET, ASCAP, BMI, and Soul Train.

Also, returning to the Sola Stage all the way from Hawaii is a fan favorite, DeAndre. He wowed the guests last year and gained new fans in South Florida. Fresh off his tour with Ciara, Brackensick’s latest single release, “Tell It Like It Is” is sure to entertain festival-goers.

Sola Rum, Food & Wine Festival is an experience of culture, food, spirit, and the Floribbean lifestyle.

The evening highlights a cooking demonstration curated by Chef Kulture featuring 4 chef demonstrations, wine samples and rum brands from the diaspora, live entertainment, food samples and overall a taste of culture as attendees sip and stroll.

Wine enthusiasts and dining aficionados who are looking for an elevated outing are encouraged to purchase the VIP Experience, which includes a cocktail hour, special chef-prepared 3-course dinner/wine pairing presentation; and swag bag.

All event patrons must be over the age of 21 years old and present valid identification upon entry to the festival. General Admissions tickets are $50, and General Admission for two is $80 (limited availability); VIP Experience tickets for one person is $125, $225 for two persons and are limited.

“Throughout these past years, events like SoLa have strengthened the central Broward Region’s reputation as a destination for culturally diverse communities, cuisine, entertainment, and the arts,” said Maria Munro, Producer of SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival. “We are thrilled to welcome award-winning artists like Musiq Soulchild and DeAndre to our community showcasing what’s possible right here in Lauderhill,” added Munro.

The festival is sponsored by Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the City of Lauderhill, Unique Productions International, the Lauderhill Mall and Investment Management Company, Fresco Y Mas, Cargil, Fassmer Service America, Worldwide Sports Management, Attorneys’ Title Partners, UFC Gym, Delmar Construction, and Miami /Broward One Carnival.