Peter Polack says the Jamaican cabinet has turned on itself as scandals mount, with one MP standing out as a rare exception.

Familiar to the courts and sometimes oft referenced in domino games, this is where two or more criminals blame each other for the crimes blamed on them. First they turn on each other, then the lawyers, all in front of a jury which more often than not, convicts them all. It rarely works.

Every man for himself would be a better description.

A Jamaican Cabinet Divided

This is like a Jamaican cabinet meeting today as that island nation slowly sinks like a tropical Titanic with multiple captains.

The most recent incident saw the hard working Minister of Health being publicly admonished by the Prime Minister that no ministerial position was safe. That minister has produced results under difficult circumstances. He failed to mention that no leader position was safe, especially after recent setbacks in the courts, integrity failure to follow.

He has also failed to understand that he is only four seats short of having to go back to the highly remunerative, taxi business.

He has also turned to multiple appointments especially in the pressing matter of reconstruction. A bigger fall guy, there is none. The people will not be interested in any further excuses of any kind.

The latest of many scandals are unaccountable donations and pest infestations. The donors and the Diaspora must be horrified.

One can only hope that this was top of the list in the recent meetings and galas to quell any criticism.

There is only one solution. It is an exit with some dignity, even if in tatters.

A Shining Exception

Hope springs eternal in the shining exception of MP Delano Seiveright who appears to be one of the few government members to understand their responsibility to the people. His recent hands on approach to an eyesore in his constituency should not only be commended but emulated. His future will not be determined by a party leader appointment but the electorate.

In these situations, the book of Matthew is helpful:

When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and the elders. “I have sinned,” he said, “for I have betrayed innocent blood.” “What is that to us?” they replied. “That’s your responsibility.”

See also: Commentary: Jamaica – Killing Sligoville