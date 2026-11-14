Canada Wakes Up in Jamaica as Virgin Radio Takes Over Sandals

Eleven stations from Nova Scotia to British Columbia went live from Jamaica as new winter flights from Edmonton, Winnipeg, London and Halifax prepare for takeoff

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (SFLCN) — Millions of Canadians heard their morning radio coming straight from the Jamaican coast this fall.

Eleven Virgin Radio stations across Canada, from Nova Scotia to British Columbia, spent a full week broadcasting their morning shows live from Sandals Ocho Rios, from late October into the first week of November.

The takeover put Sandals Resorts and Brand Jamaica in front of one of Canada’s largest radio audiences just as the winter travel season gets underway. Virgin Radio reaches an average of 5.2 million Canadians each week and has stations in the country’s three biggest media markets: Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Timed for Jamaica’s winter travel season

Seven of the 11 stations serve markets with direct flights to Jamaica. Those include Edmonton, Winnipeg, London and Halifax, new gateways to the island for the upcoming winter season.

For Jamaica, the timing matters. Each morning segment reached listeners in cities where a nonstop flight to the island is now an option, turning on-air sunshine into a ready-made travel pitch.

Bell Media executive on site

Virgin Radio is owned by Bell Media. David Daigle, Bell Media’s vice president of local TV, iHeartRadio and Bell Media Studios, was at Sandals Ocho Rios during the broadcast week.

“What makes our partnership with Sandals Resorts so strong is that our radio teams from across Canada genuinely share similar values,” Daigle said.

Those shared values, he said, make the storytelling feel genuine.

“This makes telling the Sandals story on air, online, and in our communities completely authentic,” Daigle said.

A partnership that keeps growing

Daigle said the relationship works because Sandals delivers for both its guests and the communities around its resorts.

“When a brand consistently delivers on its promise to its guests and respective communities, our teams are proud to share those experiences with our passionate and loyal audiences … and that’s why this partnership continues to grow year after year,” he said.

Quick facts

What: A weeklong live morning-show takeover by Virgin Radio Canada

A weeklong live morning-show takeover by Virgin Radio Canada Where: Sandals Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Ocho Rios, Jamaica When: Late October through the first week of November 2026

Late October through the first week of November 2026 Who: 11 Virgin Radio stations owned by Bell Media

11 Virgin Radio stations owned by Bell Media Reach: An average of 5.2 million Canadian listeners each week

An average of 5.2 million Canadian listeners each week Flights: 7 of the 11 station markets have direct service to Jamaica, including new winter gateways Edmonton, Winnipeg, London and Halifax

Frequently asked questions

Which Virgin Radio stations broadcast from Jamaica? Eleven Virgin Radio Canada stations, stretching from Nova Scotia to British Columbia, broadcast their morning shows live from Sandals Ocho Rios.

How many people listen to Virgin Radio Canada? The network reaches an average of 5.2 million Canadians each week, including listeners in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Which Canadian cities have new direct flights to Jamaica this winter? Edmonton, Winnipeg, London and Halifax are new gateways to Jamaica for the winter season.

Who owns Virgin Radio Canada? Bell Media is the parent company of Virgin Radio in Canada.