The courtesy call is the latest in a series of meetings with Virginia leaders since Jamaica reopened its Richmond consulate this year.

RICHMOND, Va. — Karl M. Bryan, Jamaica’s honorary consul in Richmond, has paid a courtesy call on Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi. The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Jamaica and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Bryan was joined by Esther Lawless, president of the Association of Jamaicans in Richmond (AJR), for the Nov. 24 meeting at the lieutenant governor’s office in Richmond.

Key facts

Who: Jamaica’s honorary consul in Richmond, Karl M. Bryan; Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi; and AJR President Esther Lawless

Jamaica’s honorary consul in Richmond, Karl M. Bryan; Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi; and AJR President Esther Lawless What: A courtesy call to strengthen Jamaica-Virginia relations

A courtesy call to strengthen Jamaica-Virginia relations When: Nov. 24, 2026

Nov. 24, 2026 Where: The lieutenant governor’s office in Richmond, Virginia

The lieutenant governor’s office in Richmond, Virginia Background: Jamaica reopened its honorary consulate in Richmond in 2026, after 10 years without one in Virginia

A Warm Welcome for Virginia’s Jamaican Community

Hashmi welcomed the Jamaican delegation and acknowledged the contributions of Jamaicans who have made Virginia their home. She also presented gifts to the consulate to mark the occasion.

The discussions focused on strengthening relations between Jamaica and Virginia. They gave particular attention to continued engagement with leaders across the commonwealth and further collaboration with the Jamaican community.

“It was a great honour to be received so warmly by Lieutenant Governor Hashmi,” said Bryan. “Her welcome speaks to the strong friendship between Virginia and Jamaica, and to the respect our community has earned here. The Consulate looks forward to working with her office to strengthen the ties between our peoples.”

Richmond Honorary Consul Builds Ties With Virginia Leaders

The courtesy call is part of a series of meetings between the consulate and Virginia’s leadership since the Consulate of Jamaica in Richmond reopened in 2026.

The reopening restored Jamaica’s honorary consular representation in Virginia. The commonwealth had gone 10 years without a Jamaican honorary consul.

The renewed engagement is expected to create more opportunities to deepen Jamaica-Virginia relations. It should also strengthen connections with Jamaicans living and working throughout the commonwealth.

See also: Jamaica reopens Richmond honorary consulate after about 10 years