CAYMAN ISLANDS – The Jamaican police appear to have the rural village of Sligoville under their shooting microscope. Since the shootout and mass killing of early October, there have been repeated forays into that previously peaceful area, often resulting in the shooting of citizens who might be potential witnesses.

Repeated Forays Into Sligoville

The latest shooting, of an unarmed farmer, ended with him making a lucky escape to hospital, where he was later found by the police and Indecom.

If this continues, Indecom may need to place an outpost in Sligoville to keep up with police actions that clearly appear to keep those citizens intimidated, with residents frequently used as target practice.

All Eyes on the Security Forces

The eyes of all Jamaica are on the security forces, as well as the Commissioner and the Minister. The little information released thus far is of little to no value.

Nothing should happen to the little girl who will be able to provide key information.

A Silent Mystery

The people of Jamaica and the citizens of Sligoville know enough to see that and later incidents as a silent mystery. Some regard it as a conspiracy to keep everyone in the dark.

The truth can set them free. Someone knows the truth and they must share it.

A Village Named for Freedom

Sligoville received its name from a former Governor of Jamaica, the Marquess of Sligo, who was renowned for freeing slaves and seeing to their freedom, sufficient to name him a champion of slaves. Planters hated him.

The planter class has been replaced by organs of state security.

The more things change, the more they remain the same.