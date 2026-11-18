Don’t Be Upset at the Grammys: It’s Their Perspective on Our Music, Not Ours

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Grammy nominations are out. And every single year, Jamaicans are upset.

I understand why. But today I want to give you a different way to look at it.

Reggae vs. Dancehall: Clearing Up the Confusion

First, let’s talk about reggae and dancehall, because there’s confusion here.

Globally, when people hear the word reggae, they think Bob Marley. But sometimes at an international reggae festival, they get Vybz Kartel. And Vybz Kartel is indeed an excellent artist, but come on, man…that’s not reggae. That’s dancehall.

Dancehall is what is hot in Jamaica. Traditional roots reggae, and reggae in general, is more what the Grammys nominate for reggae. And most of the time, it’s a reggae artist that wins.

Why Dancehall Needs Its Own Grammy Category

I am a dancehall defender. I love dancehall. But dancehall needs its own category. If we had a dancehall category, there would be no confusion.

The Recording Academy says Best Reggae Album already covers roots reggae, dancehall and ska. That’s exactly the problem. When one category tries to hold all of it, dancehall gets lost.

Buju Banton: One Artist Who Does Both

Take Buju Banton. Buju is one of the few artists who does both equally. He has a lot of great reggae, lovers rock, and rub-a-dub hits, and that’s all reggae. But he also equally has a lot of great dancehall hits through the years. So if Buju gets a dancehall Grammy, no problem. If Buju gets a reggae Grammy, no problem either. He deserves both. And this year, Buju is one of the six nominees for Best Reggae Album.

But Vybz Kartel or Masicka, they are really dancehall artists. They are carrying the dancehall torch. So just call it dancehall. Don’t call it reggae, because global markets, and also future generations are already starting to call dancehall reggae. That creates confusion.

Are the Marleys Winning on Name Alone?

Now, the other thing people are always upset about: the Marleys always winning. They say it’s because of name recognition. They say it’s because they’re light-skinned. They say the same thing about Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Could there be some truth to that? Maybe. They do seem to win whenever they enter.

But these people undeniably all have great talent. Are we saying they didn’t deserve it just because their name is Marley? I can’t say that, because talent is talent.

Responding to Vybz Kartel’s ‘Fraud’ Claim

And then Vybz Kartel recently did an interview and said the Grammys is a fraud, and that a lot of the nominees are unrecognizable. With respect to the World Boss Vybz Kartel. Ziggy Marley’s name is recognizable. Chronixx’s name is recognizable. Shaggy’s name is recognizable. Protoje’s name is recognizable. Runkus…well okay, I confess that one, Runkus is not so easily recognized, although he’s the proud son of the late dancehall legend Determine.

From Koffee to Keznamdi: Surprise Winners Are Nothing New

Just like last year, when Keznamdi won, Jamaicans were saying, “We don’t know who that is,” even though the man is Jamaican, and he has been touring internationally, and doing his thing for many years now.

But from my perspective, nothing is wrong with nominating artists that are not so easily recognized.

Nothing was wrong when Kabaka Pyramid won and people were surprised. Nothing was wrong when Koffee won, even though she was up against giants like Third World. People were surprised back then too.

The Grammy Isn’t About Respect, It’s About Criteria

Jamaica has this way where we think the Grammy is about respect. It’s not necessarily about respect. It’s about their judging criteria. If it was about respect, you could understand why greats like Beres Hammond, Sizzla, and others have not been nominated or have not won as yet. But it’s not about who we respect the most in Jamaica.

I did the research on entering the Grammys. There is a criteria. That’s the criteria we should stick to, not a criteria in our mind. And if young artists like Koffee, Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi and Runkus can meet all of the criteria for entering, come up with a good album, enter, and stand the possibility of winning, I don’t see anything wrong with that either.

Once again, it is not how we think. It is how they think. It’s not our criteria. It’s their criteria.

Why Jamaicans Shouldn’t Be Upset at the Grammys

So here’s my main point, and I’ve always said this to my people:

Don’t be upset at the Grammys, ever.

Feel good that the American based Grammy Awards recognize our music so much that they are giving us their perspective of what they think about our music. That is a very important distinction.

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