Jamaica Courts Luxury Travel Advisors in Montego Bay

Virtuoso advisors tour Tryall and Half Moon as the island’s luxury travel comeback gains momentum

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (SFLCN) — The Jamaica Tourist Board is rolling out the welcome mat for some of the most influential people in luxury travel, hosting a group of Virtuoso travel advisors on a bespoke familiarization trip through two of Montego Bay’s most storied resorts.

The advisors spent two nights at Tryall, Nov. 10-12. Then, they moved to Half Moon Resort for the final two nights of the trip, Nov. 12-14.

The aim is straightforward: put the advisors who book high-spending travelers inside Jamaica’s luxury product — its hospitality, private experiences and world-class accommodations. This way, they can sell the island firsthand.

A historic welcome at Half Moon

After the group checked in at Half Moon, Victoria Harper, the JTB’s district sales manager for the Northeast U.S., joined the advisors for a photo. Also present was Shernette Crichton, Half Moon’s general manager and managing director.

Crichton made history in April 2026 when she was named managing director of the 72-year-old resort. She is the first woman and the first Jamaican to hold the post. The appointment was announced April 2 during a ceremony marking the resort’s reopening.

Her rise has been built from the ground up. Crichton joined Half Moon in 1990 as a trainee manager. Later, she served as director of resort operations. She became interim general manager in December 2018 and was named the resort’s first female general manager in 2019. Additionally, she was named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year for 2023 by the Caribbean Travel Awards. She was also named Hotelier of the Year by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association in 2025.

Why travel advisors matter to Jamaica

Familiarization trips, known in the industry as FAMs, let advisors test a destination before recommending it to clients. For luxury travelers, who often lean on advisors for hard-to-book villas, private experiences and insider access, that firsthand knowledge can drive bookings.

The JTB has leaned into that strategy since it was accepted into Virtuoso, the global network of luxury travel agencies, in 2025. The tourism board has been recognized by TravelAge West a record 12 times for providing the best support to travel advisors of any international tourism board.

The push comes as luxury demand heats up. Virtuoso fall luxury travel sales are up 69%, according to Caribbean Journal.

Jamaica’s luxury comeback

The trip also lands as Jamaica’s tourism industry rebuilds after Hurricane Melissa struck the island in October 2025. From January through August 2026, Jamaica welcomed 2.3 million visitors and generated $2.5 billion in tourism revenue. This is according to figures shared at the JAPEX trade show and reported by TravelAge West.

Investment is following. Sandals is reopening three Jamaica resorts after a $200 million upgrade. Moreover, six Jamaican resorts landed on Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards list of the Caribbean’s top resorts.

The tourism board said experiences like this one give influential advisors a chance to see for themselves the island’s bespoke experiences and accommodations as Jamaica strengthens its position in the global luxury travel market.

Key takeaways

What: Jamaica Tourist Board Luxury Bespoke FAM trip for Virtuoso travel advisors.

Jamaica Tourist Board Luxury Bespoke FAM trip for Virtuoso travel advisors. Where: Tryall and Half Moon Resort, Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Tryall and Half Moon Resort, Montego Bay, Jamaica. When: Nov. 10-14, 2026.

Nov. 10-14, 2026. Why it matters: Advisors drive luxury bookings, and Jamaica is courting them as its post-Hurricane Melissa tourism recovery accelerates.

Advisors drive luxury bookings, and Jamaica is courting them as its post-Hurricane Melissa tourism recovery accelerates. Notable: Half Moon is led by Shernette Crichton, its first female and first Jamaican managing director.

FAQ

What is a FAM trip? A familiarization trip is a hosted visit that lets travel advisors experience hotels, attractions and services so they can recommend a destination to clients.

Who is Shernette Crichton? She is general manager and managing director of Half Moon in Montego Bay. In April 2026 she became the first woman and first Jamaican to serve as the resort’s managing director.

Is Jamaica open to tourists after Hurricane Melissa? Yes. Jamaica welcomed 2.3 million visitors from January through August 2026, and major resorts including Half Moon have reopened.