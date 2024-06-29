CHICAGO – The Minister of Tourism in Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett, expressed appreciation for the announcement that United Airlines flights to Jamaica has been boosted by more than half since 2019. This update was shared during a recent meeting between the Minister, his team, and United Airlines’ senior executives at the company’s headquarters.

United Airlines is a major American airline headquartered at the Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois. It operates an extensive domestic and international route network across the United States. In addition, connecting six continents from its seven US mainland hubs.

“Jamaica continues to be in high demand and this increase by one of the largest US airlines proves that the partnership between the destination and airline has been fruitful and is strong. We pride ourselves on being one of the most connected destinations through our network of airline partners who form a core part of driving our tourism growth,” said Minister Bartlett.

3rd Largest Caribbean Destination

The Airline’s Senior representatives indicated that they will fly their largest schedule to Jamaica this year- a 15% increase vs. 2023. They also highlighted that Jamaica’s Sangster International airport (MBJ) remains a key location for the airline as its 3rd largest Caribbean destination. United is serving the Montego Bay airport from 5 of its hubs at up to 34 total weekly flights in 2024.

“Without airlift, we cannot grow our tourism product and so we rely on these types of partnerships to create mutually beneficial outcomes. Jamaica is in a good position regarding its phenomenal post COVID growth and with this consistent demand for the island, we are optimistic about our tourism outlook,” Minister Bartlett said.

“To have one of the largest airlines out of the US, our main source market, increase its service says a lot about our partnership and how attractive Jamaica is as a destination. There is no doubt that our unique and authentic tourism offerings continue to make visitors want to come to our shores,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Summer is gearing up to be very robust as some of the Airlines’ hubs. This includes, New York/Newark, Houston, Washington D.C./Dulles, Chicago, and Denver, experience strong load factors for travel to Jamaica.