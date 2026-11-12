Jamaica Youth Chorale Rebrands, Takes ‘Christmas Joy’ to D.C.

After 17 years and nearly 350 young voices, Jamaica’s internationally acclaimed youth choir steps into its next chapter with a new name, a two-tier structure and a return to Washington National Cathedral this Christmas.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Youth Chorale has grown up, and it has the new name to prove it.

The internationally acclaimed choir, founded in December 2008, will now be known as the Kingston Seventeen Chamber Choir & Youth Camerata, or simply The Kingston Seventeen. The rebrand lands as the group marks its 18th anniversary. It debuts on stage this December with the choir’s signature Christmas Joy concert series, which moves from Jamaica to the United States and back to the historic Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

“We are big people now,” said founder Greg Simms. “JYC, like me, has grown up, and in a way where we have built a community worth sustaining.”

A new name, a new structure

The rebrand is more than a logo swap. The choir now runs on two tiers.

The Seventeen is the core chamber ensemble, made up mainly of JYC alumni and invited vocalists.

is the core chamber ensemble, made up mainly of JYC alumni and invited vocalists. The Youth Camerata is the supporting ensemble. It is where young singers are recruited, build their musicianship, and rehearse and perform alongside The Seventeen.

The model keeps the youth pipeline that defined JYC while giving its graduates a professional-level home. Simms says the choir has shaped nearly 350 young singers since 2008.

“I am very proud of the choral legacy we have nurtured,” Simms said. “But I am equally aware that for us to thrive we must constantly review and renew ourselves. I am excited for what this renewal can represent for Jamaican choral music in particular.”

Why ‘Seventeen’?

The number is part music theory, part fate. For Simms, 17 voices is the most efficient balance for mixed chamber choir repertoire: two singers on each of eight vocal parts, plus one extra Bass or Soprano.

“We have toured with 17 singers and this is also happening in our 17th year,” he said. “It all just aligned.”

From the National Anthem to the world stage

Growth has been the plan since day one. JYC’s first performance, in 2008, was the National Anthem at a conference in Kingston. Since then the choir has represented Jamaica to critical acclaim in the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United States and the Cayman Islands.

Its footprint reaches streaming platforms too. The choir’s latest album, SPIRIT Vol. 2: A Cappella, features works by Jamaican and non-Jamaican composers and was released in May 2026.

Audiences can expect the same high standard, Simms said, along with refreshed repertoire and concert performances. The mission stays the same: excellence, and amplifying Jamaican choral music and composers on the world stage.

“This renewal provides an opportunity to continue creating a space for Jamaica’s talented young people to express themselves musically and contribute to the arts,” he said, “while carrying forward the legacy of our alumni, many of whom remain actively involved and committed to the group.”

Christmas Joy 2026: Spanish Town, UWI Mona, then Washington, D.C.

The Kingston Seventeen makes its debut with Christmas Joy, December 13–20, 2026:

Venue Location Note St. Jago de la Vega Cathedral Spanish Town, St. Catherine Series opener Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts UWI, Mona Concert Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts UWI, Mona Benefit for The Caring For Miracles Foundation, which supports pre-term baby care

From there, the choir takes Christmas Joy on a U.S. run that includes a return to Washington National Cathedral. The group last sang there on February 2, 2023, during its Redemption Songs U.S. tour for Reggae Month and Black History Month (Jamaicans.com).

For Jamaicans in South Florida and across the diaspora, the D.C. date is the one to circle. U.S. dates and ticket details have not yet been announced.