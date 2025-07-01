Sports

Confident T&T U19s Set Sights on Victory in CWI Rising Stars Tournament Opener

Under-19 tournament: Coach Earnil Ryan flanked by Racha and Mohammed
St. Kitts and Nevis –  Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers are all set and brimming with confidence as they prepare to launch their campaign in the 2025 Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional Under-19 tournament. Their first assignment comes on July 3rd against USA 2 at the St. Paul’s Ground in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The young Red Force team has been working hard in training. They believe they have the right mix to succeed this year. Head Coach Earnil Ryan is optimistic about his team’s chances.

“We’ve had a strong preparation phase, and the boys are in good spirits. Our squad has a great balance, and I believe we have what it takes to compete hard and push for the title,” said Ryan, speaking ahead of the team’s opening clash.

Batsman Riyaad Mohammed

Leading the charge with the bat is opening batsman Riyaad Mohammed, whose composed stroke play and ability to anchor the innings will be key in the 50-over format. On the bowling front, the T&T pace attack will be spearheaded by the fiery Aadian Racha, who has impressed with his pace, aggression, and control.

The tournament will feature seven round-robin matches before the playoffs, giving teams plenty of opportunities to build momentum. For T&T, a positive start against USA 2 could set the tone for a strong run in the competition.

With a strong team, good preparation, and a clear goal, Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19s are ready to shine. Everyone will watch the young players in red as they step onto the field at St. Paul’s this Thursday, eager for success.

T&T Fixtures Schedule

July 3 vs USA 2 – St Paul’s Ground

July 6 vs Barbados – Conaree

July 9 vs USA 1 – St Mary’s Park, Cayon

July 12 vs Leeward Islands – Willett Park, Nevis

July 15 vs Windwards – St Paul’s Ground

July 18 vs Jamaica – Conaree

July 21 vs Guyana – Willett Park, Nevis

July 24 – Playoffs

