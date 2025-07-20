Federal Court Order Halts Haitian Deportations for TPS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) issued the following statement following the Administration’s confirmation that it will comply with a federal court order halting deportations for Haitian Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders until at least February 3, 2026.

“This is not just a policy decision—it is a hard-fought legal victory for the Haitian community and all who have stood in defense of our immigrant families. The court’s ruling makes clear what we have always known: TPS holders deserve stability, protection, and respect, not political games or legal uncertainty.

“Because of this ruling, deportations tied to the now-vacated February order cannot proceed, and Haitian TPS holders can continue to live and work in the U.S. with authorization through February 3, 2026. Those who were wrongfully fired due to confusion around work permits must be reinstated immediately. These individuals are essential workers, caregivers, and taxpayers, and they deserve justice.

“Let’s be clear: this is the enforcement of the law. Our communities should not have to rely on court orders to be treated with dignity. A stronger path forward begins at home, with permanent protections and immigration reform that centers humanity, not politics.

“I remain committed to ensuring our Haitian and other communities are not treated as temporary. They are a vital part of the American fabric, and I will not stop fighting until our laws reflect that truth.”