Jamaica Pegasus Executive Chef Mark Cole Named ‘Hotel Manager Of The Year’

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Mark Cole, Executive Chef at The Jamaica Pegasus was among the honorees celebrated at the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association’s (JHTA) 64th Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony. Chef Cole, affectionately known as the “Fat Chef,” took home the esteemed Hotel Manager of the Year award in recognition of his culinary brilliance and team leadership.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales, commented on Chef Cole’s award, saying: “All chefs are great at cooking, but it is the rare chosen few who combine wizardry in the kitchen with panache, sincerity, and a deft touch for mentorship. Chef Cole consistently displays these talents, not only here at The Jamaica Pegasus, but also in association with a host of charity events, as well as in leading Jamaica’s culinary team to many international competitions, including the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association’s (CHTA) annual Taste of the Caribbean. This award is very much deserved.”

Jamaican Hospitality Industry Veteran

A veteran of 30+ years in the Jamaican hospitality industry, Chef Cole brings a uniquely holistic view to the culinary arts, having held a full range of kitchen staff positions – from line cook to executive chef – at some of the top hotels and resorts in Jamaica during his career.

It is the depth and breadth of this experience that informs Chef Cole’s celebrated management style, allowing him to calmly mentor young sous chefs and wait staff while in the midst of crafting haute cuisine for the regular stream of state dinners held at The Jamaica Pegasus in honor of visiting heads of state and royalty.

In addition to the many VIP dinners Chef Cole has directed at The Jamaica Pegasus, he has also catered numerous state banquets at King’s House, Jamaica (the official residence of the governor-general of Jamaica), and Jamaica House (the official residence of the Prime Minister of Jamaica).

In the course of doing so, Chef Cole’s culinary creations have satisfied the appetites of several members of the British Royal Family, numerous Heads of State (USA, India, Rwanda, Canada, the United Kingdom, and every Caricom country), celebrities, corporate executives, and other notable figures.

National Culinary Team Winner

No stranger to the awards circuit, Chef Cole has won more than 15 gold and 10 silver medals at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) annual Culinary Arts Competition. He also earned a gold medal for the Jamaica National Culinary Team in 2003.

Under his stewardship at The Jamaica Pegasus, Chef Cole’s team members have also won numerous awards and accolades at various culinary competitions. Notably, Jamaica Pegasus chefs earned six top honors at the 2019 Taste of Jamaica Culinary Competition, including the two most coveted prizes – Chef of The Year and Pastry Chef of The Year.

Chef Cole’s excellence in directing food and beverage services at The Jamaica Pegasus also played a key role in the hotel being honored as Jamaica’s Best M.I.C.E. Hotel 2024 at the 5th Annual World M.I.C.E. Awards. The award marked the second time that the Jamaica Pegasus has been so honored (2021), both with Chef Cole serving as Executive Chef.

“It has been a pleasure seeing Mark continue to grow and challenge himself and his team at The Jamaica Pegasus,” said Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group. “His ability to use imagination to elevate traditional dishes to new heights is unmatched. A true champion of Jamaican gastronomy.”

The Jamaica Pegasus

Long regarded as the hospitality venue of choice in Jamaica’s capital, the 300-room Jamaica Pegasus recently completed a US$1 million renovation. The program brought sweeping upgrades to the pool, pool bar, Zen gardens, and common areas.

The newly enhanced facilities extend the venerable hotel’s trademark elegance and style outdoors, bringing a uniquely chic resort aesthetic to the heart of Jamaica’s capital. This, plus warm and attentive service, award-winning dining options, well-appointed guestrooms and suites, a full-service on-site spa, and fitness center all combine to create the singular Jamaica Pegasus guest experience.