U.S. House of Representatives Honors Noted Jamaican Hotelier, Kevin Hendrickson

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Noted Jamaican businessman, Kevin Hendrickson, was honored recently with a proclamation by the United States House of Representatives.

The Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group was recognized “as a courageous, resilient, intelligent, and loving community leader, and as a valued member of the community who dedicated his time to ensuring the betterment of his employees and customers.”

Mr. Hendrickson commented on the honor, stating: “A continual effort to strengthen local communities here in Jamaica is at the heart of our business model. We take great pride in giving back to local charities, engaging our guests to do the same, and empowering staff involved in community service programs. It is particularly gratifying to see that our efforts have resonance within the U.S. House of Representatives. I’m truly honored to receive this proclamation on behalf of my family, our dedicated staff, and partners.”

The proclamation was signed by Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, whose constituency encompasses New York’s ninth congressional district located entirely within Brooklyn. A native of Flatbush, Brooklyn, Ms. Clarke is the daughter of Lesley Clarke and former city councilwoman Una Clarke, both immigrants from Jamaica.

A veteran of 35+ years in the Jamaica hospitality industry, Mr. Hendrickson owns and operates the majority of hotel accommodations in Kingston (870 rooms). His Courtleigh Hospitality Group consists of The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel, The Jamaica Pegasus, and the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel (now in re-development).

Hendrickson’s hospitality portfolio also includes the 512-room Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay, a property long renowned for providing Jamaica’s best all-inclusive vacation value.

Personalized service and excellent value are hallmarks of every Hendrickson-owned hotel, ensuring optimal guest satisfaction.

Mr. Hendrickson employs a hands-on approach to maintaining the high service levels for which his properties are known. Whether greeting guests in the lobby, overseeing new construction, or serving on the buffet line, Mr. Hendrickson is never above doing whatever it takes to provide the ultimate guest experience.

A strong believer in giving back to the community, Mr. Hendrickson also supports numerous charitable organizations, including Missionaries of the Poor, the Jamaica Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, and Food for the Poor, among others.

“Corporate social responsibility and giving back to the local community go hand-in-hand with business success,” said Hendrickson.

In addition to his noteworthy hospitality holdings, Hendrickson also owns and operates other businesses, including several popular bakeries in Jamaica – Dr. Lushus in Old Harbour, Yummy in Kingston, Holsum in Manchester, and Kingston’s Courtleigh Corporate Centre.