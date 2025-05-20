Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Marlon Weiss to 17th Judicial Circuit Court

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Seventeenth Judicial Circuit proudly announces the appointment of Marlon Weiss to the Circuit Court bench. Governor Ron DeSantis made the appointment today to fill the vacancy created by the May 1st retirement of Chief Judge Jack Tuter.

“We are pleased to welcome Judge Weiss to the bench,” said Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips.

Judge Weiss has been a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP since 2021. He previously served as a criminal appellate attorney in the Florida Attorney General’s Office and is a board-certified appellate lawyer. Earlier in his career, he clerked for the U.S. District Court.

A graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Judge Weiss earned his Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta.

“I am overjoyed and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Broward County,” Judge Weiss said. “I’m forever grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”

A longtime resident of Hollywood, Florida, Judge Weiss has deep ties to South Florida. Born in Canada and raised in North Dade and South Broward, he is a graduate of North Miami Beach Senior High School. He and his wife are raising their young daughter in Hollywood.

Outside the courtroom, he is an avid boater who also enjoys kayaking, spearfishing and scuba diving along the waterways and coastlines of Broward County.