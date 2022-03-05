7 Reasons to Go Boating in Florida

Do you love boating? Feel more at home on the open water than on your own two legs? If yes, then you need to consider organizing a boating trip in Florida.

Apart from the most obvious reason, the glorious weather, there are many other reasons why this sunny state makes a great boating destination.

From the welcoming local boating community to the abundance of boating destinations, keep reading to discover seven reasons why you should head to the boating capital of the United States sooner rather than later.

Plus, find out the top boating destinations that this sunny state has to offer.

1. The weather

Of course, we had to mention the abundance of sun in Florida. Nicknamed the Sunshine State, Florida boasts a tropical to subtropical climate and has an impressive 230 days of sunshine on average per year.

Providing a winning combination of sun and glorious water, this state is the ideal destination for boating enthusiasts.

2. The boating community

Whether you are new to boating or you are a seasoned boater, the boating community in Florida is incredibly friendly and welcoming.

Furthermore, as one of the most established boating destinations in the United States, there are nearly half a million registered boats in the state, with boaters who are only too happy to share their local knowledge with you.

People flock from all over to enjoy the delights of the Floridian shores, making it a diverse and vibrant boating location for everyone.

3. Top boating destinations

There are so many different boating spots to choose from when you visit Florida, with ones that are ideal for fishing, ones that offer up the best views, and ones that are ideal for families.

You can choose to boat on either saltwater or freshwater, depending on your individual preference and your boating abilities. All the way from the Gulf Coast of Florida to the Southernmost Point in the US, some of the most popular Floridian boating destinations are as follows:

· The Florida Keys and Key West

A 100-mile-long stretch of islands with some of the state’s most beautiful waters, enjoy inshore fishing, seek out the reefs and wrecks for snorkeling or simply take a swim.

Fort Lauderdale/Miami

Most of the most popular boating locations in the world, Fort Lauderdale offers so many amazing sightseeing opportunities for those traveling by boat. To see some of the most luxurious yachts the state has to offer, check out the best Miami marinas here.

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay offers many different boating experiences, with close-by islands including Caladesi Island, Egmont Key, and Beer Can Island.

Crystal River

If you are planning a boating trip with your family, then Crystal River is the perfect destination for you. Whether you want to fish offshore or inshore, visit one of the nearby freshwater springs, or go snorkeling, the cool waters of the crystal river are unmissable.

Sarasota

Situated just north of Charlotte Harbor, Sarasota offers a wide variety of fishing opportunities and some stunning, unspoiled beaches. If you are a transient boater, head to Downtown Sarasota to rent a slip or a mooring ball.

Charlotte Harbor

Often overlooked as a boating destination in Florida, Charlotte Harbor is very similar to Florida Keys, just smaller. Expect uncrowded beaches and amazing offshore fishing.

Stuart

Stuart is known as the “saltfish capital of the world” and boasts one of the best offshore fishing communities in the country. If you want to relax during your boating trip, head to the Stuart Sandbar.

4. The boating services

Another reason why boating is so popular in Florida is because of its readily available boating services. Due to the fact that the boating industry has always thrived in Florida, there are an abundance of boat-related businesses all across the state.

Whether you need boat repairs, boat maintenance, captain and crew hire, financial services, or anything else you can think of relating to the upkeep and management of your boat, you are guaranteed to find a local boating service to help you.

Don’t have your own boat? No problem. There are literally hundreds of places that offer boat rental in Florida, both with and without a skipper and with options to suit all budgets.

5. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

If you are a fan of boats, then you must have heard of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), which is one of the state’s most popular annual events.

A momentous occasion for the entire boating community, FLIBS hosts more than 1,200 exhibitors from across the globe every year, with an exciting array of new boating products and services for you to enjoy.

Whether you want to simply visit the show as a spectator and see some of the world’s most luxurious boats and yachts, or you want to be a part of the show and showcase your own vessel, this is one event on the boating calendar that you don’t want to miss.

6. Perfect for beginners

Don’t worry if you have never been boating before. You can still enjoy the Floridian coastline and surrounding lakes.

To get on the open water, all you need to do is take the Approved Florida Boating Safety Course. You can complete this online in just a few hours, and then you will be ready to boat with confidence.

Alternatively, if you don’t feel comfortable tackling the water on your own, why not just hire a boat with a skipper or take one of the main boating tours available in the state?

7. Dedication to boating

Florida is one of the most popular boating destinations, not just in the United States but worldwide, and it is committed to keeping its high level of prestige within the boating community.

This means that they are constantly improving their boating facilities and that they are committed to keeping their shores and lakes clean and well-maintained.

They are also making a huge effort to attract more boaters to the area by increasing the number of slips open for new boats.

Conclusion

The Floridian boating industry is more vibrant and diverse than ever before, with the stunning coastline and other natural water sources acting as a huge draw for boaters from all over the world.

Whether you are planning a long vacation or a short boating trip, there is nowhere better to go in the US for boating than Florida.