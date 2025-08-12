One Love Concert Returns with Caribbean Vibes on August 30

QUEENS, NY – Join us for an exciting Labor Day weekend at the One Love Concert – NYC Edition, scheduled for Saturday, August 30. The event will feature live performances in reggae, soca, and dancehall. Acclaimed artists like Inner Circle, Big Mountain, Anslem Douglas, Riddim Section, and Tassa Drummers will perform.

The One Love Concert will be held at Kiss Entertainment Center, located at 130-135 91st Avenue, Richmond Hill, New York. Doors open at 2 pm, with performances beginning at 3 pm and continuing until 8 pm.

Inner Circle, recognized globally as the “Bad Boys of Reggae,” will headline the evening. The Grammy Award-winning band is famous for their hit song “Bad Boys.” This song was in the Bad Boys movie and the TV show COPS. They will also perform their popular song “Sweat (A La La La La Long).”

Joining them are Big Mountain, renowned for their rendition of “Baby I Love Your Way,” and Anslem Douglas, best known for “Who Let The Dogs Out.”

Attendees can enjoy additional Caribbean fusion music from Riddim Section and Tassa Drummers. Music by Rory from Stone Love. DJ Patrick, DJ Tek Vybez, and DJ Fabulous One from New York City will also be involved. The event will be hosted by MC Wassy, noted as the #1 singing MC.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience authentic Caribbean cuisine such as jerk chicken, doubles, roti, and more, complemented by a cash bar offering island-themed cocktails.