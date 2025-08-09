First Fridays: Network and Chill with Guest Speaker Rohan Marley in Miramar

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is hosting the First Fridays Network & Chill series with guest speaker and entrepreneur Rohan Marley on Friday, September 5 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This high-energy networking series is curated for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers and creatives.

Rohan is the founder of Marley Coffee which he created to honor his father Bob Marley’s legacy and pays homage to his humble beginnings. He will be sharing his valuable insights as an entrepreneur during this month’s event. The evening includes real talk, business, network, food, music and refreshments.

The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

This initiative kicked off in August with DJ Irie as the first guest speaker.

The September 5 First Fridays event with Rohan Marley will take place at Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge located at 12100 Miramar Parkway #170 in Miramar.

Admission to the event is free with RSVP. Please RSVP (limited space) at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.