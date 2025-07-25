Mayor Messam Launches “First Fridays: Network and Chill” Series To Supercharge Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs

MIRAMAR – Mayor Wayne M. Messam is launching an ambitious new initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of business leaders with the debut of the Mayor’s Professional Series: First Fridays – Network and Chill, kicking off Friday, August 1, 2025.

This six-month series, held on the first Friday of each month, is a high-energy experience designed specifically for Millennial and Gen Z professionals ages 21 to 40. It aims to disrupt the traditional networking model with a fresh, engaging approach. Hosted at vibrant local Miramar venues, each monthly session will fuse business, culture, and creativity in a casual, trend-forward atmosphere.

Attendees will connect with celebrity guest speakers, local innovators, and industry disruptors during interactive fireside chats, while enjoying music, refreshments, and authentic relationship-building opportunities.

“We’re creating more than just a networking series. It is an ecosystem for Miramar’s future business leaders to thrive,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “These monthly meetups will celebrate culture, hustle, and innovation while putting a spotlight on homegrown talent and opportunity.”

Program Goals Include:

Inspiring young entrepreneurs and emerging business leaders

Positioning Miramar as a top-tier destination for innovation and startup growth

Preparing future tenants of the upcoming Miramar Innovation Center (MIC)

Building a culturally relevant and inclusive professional development platform

The series is led by the City’s Economic Development & Housing Department in collaboration with dynamic business and community partners. Each event will also feature select Miramar businesses as hosts, spotlighting the City’s economic potential and creative spirit.

Spots for each event are limited. Registration details and speaker announcements will be released on the City of Miramar’s website and social media channels between August 2025 – January 2026.