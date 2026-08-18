Louis Oliver to Headline Miramar’s First Fridays: Network & Chill

MIRAMAR, FL — Miramar’s fall networking calendar is getting a sports-and-business boost. Former Miami Dolphin and Florida Gators standout Louis Oliver will headline the City of Miramar’s September edition of First Fridays: Network & Chill. He will join Mayor Wayne Messam and the Economic Development & Housing Department on Friday, September 4, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Universal Technical Institute, 2601 SW 145th Avenue in Miramar. Admission is free with RSVP.

Business-Development Platform

Built for adults 21 and older, First Fridays: Network & Chill is designed as part mixer and part business-development platform. It brings together entrepreneurs, small business owners, creatives and emerging professionals for an evening of connection, insight and opportunity.

Moreover, the monthly fall series pairs high-profile speakers with networking, resources and real-world conversations. These elements aim at helping Miramar’s business community grow.

Oliver, long known to South Florida fans for his time on the football field, has since carved out a second act in hospitality, entertainment and entrepreneurship. He is currently an investor and partner in NXTGUEST.com Luxury Transportation. Here, he brings the discipline, drive and competitive edge of his athletic career to a fast-growing luxury ground transportation brand.

“First Fridays: Network & Chill reflects our commitment to investing in the people who drive Miramar’s economy — our entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and aspiring business leaders,” said Mayor Wayne M. Messam. “The Fall Season continues that mission by providing access to nationally recognized speakers, valuable networking opportunities and real conversations that inspire growth, collaboration and success. We invite everyone to come out, connect and be part of Miramar’s thriving business community.”

First Fridays: Network & Chill Event Details

When: Friday, September 4, 2026

6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Universal Technical Institute, 2601 SW 145th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027

The series continues on the first Friday of each month, with upcoming dates set for September 4, October 2, November 6 and December 4, 2026.

Each installment will feature influential guest speakers, networking opportunities and resources created to support business growth, leadership development and entrepreneurship. Past First Fridays guests have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley, Spectacular Smith, Pretty Vee, Trick Daddy, Chris Smith, Tiffany Willis and more.

Registration is free but required, and space is limited. Attendees can reserve a spot at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.