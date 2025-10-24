Entertainment

Network and Chill at Miramar’s First Fridays Event Featuring Pretty Vee

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Network and Chill - Miramar's First Fridays - Pretty Vee
Pretty Vee

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is hosting the First Fridays Network & Chill series on Friday, November 7 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm at World of Beer in Miramar.  This month’s guest speaker is philanthropist, entrepreneur and celebrity comedian Pretty Vee. This high-energy networking series is curated for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers and creatives.

Pretty Vee

The Miami native has cemented her position as a prominent figure in both the entertainment and business spheres.  Her exceptional talent, passion, and distinctiveness have enabled her to excel as a comedian, actress, influencer, and businesswoman. She also transcends multiple sectors and industries. With a social media following of more than 6 million, Pretty Vee has also secured deals with major companies such as Citi Trends, Mielle Organics, Luc Belaire, Gilette Beauty and Fenty Beauty, among others.

The evening includes real talk, business, network, food, music and refreshments.

The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam.   Previous month’s guest speakers have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley and Spectacular Smith.

The November 7th First Fridays event will take place at World of Beer (11225 Miramar Parkway #B295) in Miramar.  Admission to the event is free with RSVP.  Please RSVP (limited space) at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.   For more information, visit MiramarFL.gov/Business.

 

Network and Chill at Miramar's First Fridays Event

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Haiti will host the 12th edition of CARIFESTA, the Caribbean Festival of Arts – August 21-30, 2015

July 9, 2015

The Rich Davis Music Countdown for October 16th: South Florida’s Top Reggae Songs

October 17, 2009
Real Mckoy Records Debuts 876 Riddim

Real Mckoy Records Debuts 876 Riddim

July 14, 2021

Musical Traces American Roots of Jamaican Music; Preview at Broward Center for the Arts

September 11, 2015
Back to top button