Network and Chill at Miramar’s First Fridays Event Featuring Pretty Vee

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is hosting the First Fridays Network & Chill series on Friday, November 7 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm at World of Beer in Miramar. This month’s guest speaker is philanthropist, entrepreneur and celebrity comedian Pretty Vee. This high-energy networking series is curated for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers and creatives.

The Miami native has cemented her position as a prominent figure in both the entertainment and business spheres. Her exceptional talent, passion, and distinctiveness have enabled her to excel as a comedian, actress, influencer, and businesswoman. She also transcends multiple sectors and industries. With a social media following of more than 6 million, Pretty Vee has also secured deals with major companies such as Citi Trends, Mielle Organics, Luc Belaire, Gilette Beauty and Fenty Beauty, among others.

The evening includes real talk, business, network, food, music and refreshments.

The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam. Previous month’s guest speakers have included DJ Irie, Rohan Marley and Spectacular Smith.

The November 7th First Fridays event will take place at World of Beer (11225 Miramar Parkway #B295) in Miramar. Admission to the event is free with RSVP. Please RSVP (limited space) at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit MiramarFL.gov/Business.