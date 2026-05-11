From Overcoming Barriers to Creating Opportunity: The Journey of Lixon Nelson

SOUTH FLORIDA – As South Florida celebrates Haitian Heritage Month and Small Business Month, Lixon Nelson is using both occasions to highlight the power of resilience. Additionally, he wants to highlight representation and community impact.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised in the United States after immigrating with his family at the age of two, Nelson’s story is deeply rooted in perseverance. He was diagnosed with a learning disability early in life. Later, he navigated Crohn’s disease while attending college. As a result, he understands firsthand the challenges many individuals face when systems are not designed with inclusion in mind. Instead of allowing those experiences to limit him, Nelson transformed them into purpose.

Employment Opportunitiess For Persons with Diabilities

Today, he serves as the CEO of Alliance Community and Employment Services (ACES), an organization dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities gain access to employment opportunities. In addition, ACES provides workforce training, advocacy, and long-term support.

Since co-founding ACES in 2009 with his late colleague Joe Graham, Nelson has helped create pathways for hundreds of individuals and families across South Florida, particularly within underserved and Caribbean communities.

“Caribbean immigrants are already playing a critical role in shaping South Florida’s workforce.” Nelson shared during a recent interview with South Florida Caribbean News. “We bring resilience, a strong work ethic, and a deep sense of community. Many of us are entrepreneurs, healthcare workers, educators, and service professionals who help keep the region’s economy moving.”

Nelson believes the future of South Florida’s workforce will continue to be shaped by Caribbean leadership and entrepreneurship. Beyond simply participating in the workforce, he sees Caribbean immigrants increasingly leading businesses. Furthermore, he believes they are influencing policy and creating opportunities for future generations.

That belief in opportunity and inclusion is what inspired him to create ACES.

“One of the biggest gaps I saw was the lack of structured support for individuals with disabilities, especially within underserved and Caribbean communities,” Nelson explained. “There were talented individuals who were simply being overlooked because they didn’t have access to training, job placement, or advocacy.”

Through ACES, Nelson has worked to close those gaps by building partnerships with organizations including the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, local school board ESC programs, and Social Security’s Ticket to Work program. Those collaborations have helped create a stronger support system for individuals seeking employment opportunities and greater independence.

Nelson also emphasizes the important role families play in supporting loved ones with disabilities.

“Caribbean families can best support loved ones with disabilities by first recognizing that a disability doesn’t define a person’s potential,” he said. “Knowledge is power, and understanding the resources and opportunities available can create a stronger foundation for success.”

Haitian Roots and Cultural Identity

Outside of his work with ACES, Nelson remains deeply connected to his Haitian roots and cultural identity. He currently serves as President of the Marcus Mosiah Garvey Organization of South Florida under the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA-ACL), RC-2020, while also advocating for social and economic justice through organizations including Florida Rising and the Black MBA Association.

When asked about his favorite Haitian celebration, Nelson quickly points to Carnival.

“The first Carnival song I ever heard was by King Posse, introduced to me by my parents back in 1990,” he shared. “Ever since then, I fell in love with Carnival music.”

He also says hearing “Ke M Pa Sote” by Boukman Eksperyans always fills him with pride because of the song’s powerful message about the beauty and resilience of Haiti. And while he appreciates both French and Creole, Nelson says Creole remains closest to his heart because it represents family, culture, and home.

Looking ahead, Nelson envisions ACES expanding far beyond South Florida over the next decade.

“Our vision is to build a national network,” he said, “ensuring that everyone has access to the tools, support, and opportunities they need to succeed.”

For Nelson, Haitian Heritage Month is not only a celebration of culture and identity. It is also a reminder that community leadership, advocacy, and opportunity can create lasting change for generations.