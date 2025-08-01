Winner Circle Podcast Episode Highlights with Rohan Marley

LAUDERHILL – Rohan Marley’s guest slot on Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition gave the podcast even more impetus, according to Honorebel, its founder. The entrepreneur and CEO of Marley Coffee appeared on the July 15 edition with co-hosts TC Flexx and Abdul Muhsin.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that Rohan touched on a number of topics including being the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, his years as a football star at the University of Miami, and operating Marley Coffee in a competitive market since 2009.

“Rohan Marley’s appearance on Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition has been well-received. His conversation with the moderators was particularly notable, lasting 120 minutes and covering a wide range of topics,” said Honorebel. “Having a Marley on Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition podcast would likely bring significant attention and credibility, given the family’s global influence and iconic status.”

It was the fifth edition of the program which debuted last February. It was initiated by Honorebel, a prominent figure in the South Florida music scene. Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition is a forum on which issues affecting the leisure and music industries are discussed.

Winner Circle Podcast Guests

Prior to Rohan Marley’s interview, music producers Troyton Rami, Jon FX and Walshy Fire, singers Etana, Singing Melody and A. J. Brown and broadcaster Papa Keith of 103.5 The Beat, appeared on the podcast.

For its next segment, which is yet to be scheduled, a different industry takes the spotlight.

“We will bring you a fashion show and host three female models of different ethnicities and a prominent female designer,” Honorebel disclosed.