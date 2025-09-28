Rich Rum: Chris Gayle’s New Rum Collection Launch

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Superstar sportsman Chris Gayle used his private 46th birthday party to launch his new rum collection. With PM Andrew Holness and other celebrities in attendance at the secret location in St Ann on September 20th, Gayle had his new Rich Rum flowing for all his guests.

The rum has three flavors, the overproof, the dark rum and the premium.

Chris Gayle says, “Rich Rum is manufactured in beautiful Lluidas Vale by our award winning distillery partner. Rich Rum will compete globally in the premium rum segment. What distinguishes Rich Rum from other brands besides its premium quality and great taste is that Rich Rum is an authentic Jamaican copper pot still rum manufactured by a 100% Jamaican owned facility that is completely vertically integrated and does everything on site. A lot of Jamaicans don’t realize that many of the competing brands here on the market are foreign owned. It is important to me to support my country and the people in it by partnering with a 100% Jamaican owned company. Rich Rum will be competitively priced to compete with the market leaders in the premium rum category. My goal when creating Rich Rum was t o create a premium quality, great tasting rum that was affordable to all. I am confident I have delivered on that.”

Chris Gayle followed up this party on the 20th with another private party on the 21st which is his actual birthday. Many more celebrities and international guests were present including Rohan Marley. There again his new Rich Rum was available for all the guests.