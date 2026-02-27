Oblique Seville Celebrated by Calabar Alumni In South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA — World 100m Champion Oblique Seville received an electrifying welcome at Calabar Alumni Florida’s Green-and-Black Ness: Day Experience last weekend. Truly, Oblique Seville was the star of the event.

The Calabar Alumni Association Florida Chapter welcomed the Green and Black Army and diaspora to celebrate Seville, Jamaica’s 100m World Champion. World Silver Medalist and Calabar legend Christopher Taylor joined him. Notably, the weekend was a showcase of Calabar and Jamaican excellence. Naturally, Oblique Seville’s achievements brought pride to all attendees.

The weekend’s celebration began Friday evening with an exclusive Meet-and-Greet. Former Calabar standouts were welcomed by Karl Thompson, President of Calabar Alumni Florida; the Board of Directors; and Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair.

Sponsors and invited guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Pride and anticipation filled the room.

A McLaren supercar was on display. This symbolized speed—a fitting backdrop for the fastest man from last year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Green-and-Black Ness: Day Experience

Saturday’s Green-and-Black Ness: Day Experience at Markham Park celebrated Jamaican culture, community, and unity. Hundreds of alumni, families, and track-and-field fans joined the vibrant Day Experience. The event offered authentic cuisine, music, camaraderie, prizes, and giveaways, reinforcing the unifying power of sport and Jamaican excellence.

Inaugural Lion Heat Award

A central highlight of the program was the presentation of the inaugural Lion Heart Award to Seville, honoring his discipline, resilience, and global triumph.

Taylor received the Lion Paw Award for his achievements and the pride he brings to Calabar and the nation. Both awards are sponsored by Victoria Mutual VM Building Society–Florida Representative Office.

In accepting the award, patrons heard directly from the champion as he recounted the World Championship final — the buildup, his mental preparation, his feelings at the starting line, and how he executed his race plan to win the world title. The crowd erupted when he repeated the now-iconic line that has echoed across the track and field community:

“Put Respect Pon Mi Name.”

Both athletes expressed deep appreciation for the event. “We are truly humbled by the warmth and love shown to us this weekend,” said Seville and Taylor in similar remarks. “Calabar shaped who we are, and we are happy to do our part to support Calabar Alumni Florida’s fundraising efforts and the continued development of the next generation.”

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Antony Anderson, also conveyed his support in written remarks for the occasion, noting: “Mr. Seville’s achievement as 100-meter World Champion reflects the strong athletic tradition of Calabar High School and the broader excellence associated with Jamaica. His accomplishment is a source of pride for the school and for the country.” The remarkable journey of Oblique Seville inspires young athletes across Jamaica.

Investment in our schools is an investment in Jamaica’s future leadership… The support you provide today helps ensure that the next generation is equipped to contribute meaningfully at home and abroad.”

Cultural Pride

“Green-and-Black Ness was more than an event — it was a statement,” said Karl Thompson, President of Calabar Alumni Florida. “It celebrated Jamaican excellence, cultural pride, and our diaspora’s strength. Honoring two of our own on U.S. soil made this weekend historic. At its core, this initiative supports our nonprofit. Our tagline — ‘A Force for Good’ — reflects our commitment to backing our alma mater as it shapes boys into responsible men. We see this as our role in nation-building. Investment in our schools is a down payment on Jamaica’s future leadership… The support you provide today helps ensure that the next generation is equipped to contribute meaningfully at home and abroad.”

With guests traveling from Florida and nearby states, Green-and-Black Ness is becoming a well-known celebration. It honors Jamaican heritage. It also brings people together in the Southeast U.S.