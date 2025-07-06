SOUTH FLORIDA – Rohan Marley, entrepreneur and son of reggae legend Bob Marley, is the focus of ‘An Evening Of Reasoning With Rohan Marley on Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition’, scheduled for July 15th.

He is the latest celebrity to appear on the podcast, which has grown in popularity since its debut in February. What is expected to be a wide-ranging chat will be moderated by TC Flexx and Abdul Muhsin.

Honorebel, conceptualizer of Winner Circle The Brown Bag Edition, says Rohan Marley brings a lot to the table. “Hosting Rohan Marley signifies a prestigious partnership. Rohan Marley is a renowned entrepreneur, University of Miami football legend and passionate advocate for social causes. His presence will likely draw a large audience interested in his experiences, insights, and perspectives on entrepreneurship, music, and community empowerment,” he said.

Marley Coffee

Marley started the organically-brewed Marley Coffee company in 2009. It currently has nine blends, inspired by some of his father’s greatest songs. They include Get Up, Stand Up, Talkin’ Blues, Misty Morning and Smile Jamaica.

Like Marley, Honorebel was born in Jamaica but has spent most of his life in South Florida. He has nine albums to his credit and collaborated with major acts such as Pitbull.

This will be the fifth Music Winner Circle: The Brown Bag Edition, a forum where leisure and music industry figures discuss topics affecting them, and offer solutions.

Music producers Troyton Rami, Jon FX and Walshy Fire, singers Etana, Singing Melody and A. J. Brown and broadcaster Papa Keith of 103.5 The Beat, are some of the personalities who have appeared on the podcast.