Vybz Kartel Releases New Album God & Time

SOUTH FLORIDA – One of the most influential artists in dancehall history, Vybz Kartel, marks a defining new chapter with his forthcoming album God & Time, slated for release June 5th, 2026. Pre-order is available now. This comes with the release of the album’s powerful title track and its latest video.

Grammy-Nominated Albums

Following two back-to-back Grammy-nominated Best Reggae albums for Party With Me (2024) and Heart & Soul (2025), along with the 10th Anniversary: Viking (Vybz Is King) (2025), Kartel now delivers his most personal and sonically expansive body of work since he was freed from prison after 13 years.

New Album: God & Time

Spanning genres and continents, God & Time will feature an all-star lineup. This includes Puerto Rican superstar Farruko, Jamaica’s Skillibeng, and Shenseea. Shenseea appears on the already released single “Panic,”. Many more guests will be announced.

Throughout the forthcoming God & Time album, Kartel moves seamlessly between personal reflections and hard-hitting dancehall anthems. He also delivers sensual records for the ladies, genre-bending crossover records, and rare moments of vulnerability. Inspired by the Jamaican expression “God & Time”—rooted in faith, patience, and destiny—the album reflects his survival, rebirth, and creative freedom.

Title Track: “God Is The Greatest”

The title track evokes the same introspective tone as Kartel’s most streamed post-release hit “God Is The Greatest,” which has surpassed 30 million video views year-to-date. The “God & Time” official video, directed by Ruppi and filmed in Miami and Kingston, premieres today.

Produced by longtime collaborator TJ Records alongside Kartel, the anticipated God & Time album reunites the creative team behind Viking (Vybz Is King) (2015) and King of the Dancehall (2016), which included the RIAA Gold-certified hit “Fever.” God & Time will be released via TJ Records / Vybz Kartel Muzik and distributed by Zojak World Wide.

Vybz Kartel and Mavado Live at Reggae Sumfest

This summer, in support of the new album, Kartel will headline Reggae Sumfest on July 18, 2026. He will appear alongside Mavado. This reunion brings back two dancehall icons. Their rivalry helped shape the genre in the 2000s. It marks a landmark moment for Jamaican music and culture.

Stay tuned for more dates and upcoming appearances.