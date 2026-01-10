Emerging Artist TuffHeart From Sherlock Follows the Footsteps of Cham and Konshens

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In just two weeks, TuffHeart Music has emerged as one of Jamaica’s fastest-rising reggae movements. This rise is driven by the breakout record “OH GIRLS“. Now in heavy rotation across Jamaican radio and featuring nationally on ON STAGE TV Jamaica. The song is expanding internationally with Minneapolis as a priority U.S. market.

Rooted in rub-a-dub reggae energy, the foundation of Jamaica’s sound system culture, OH GIRLS blends Kingston-born authenticity with modern global appeal. The song has become one of Jamaica’s most requested new reggae records. It resonates on radio, in the streets, and across communities.

TuffHeart Music operates under the philosophy RP, which stands for Real Personality. It represents music that is lived, not manufactured. The movement is proudly connected to Sherlock Crescent, Kingston, Jamaica. It is committed to uplifting the community that shaped the sound.

The Minneapolis launch is supported through partnerships with The Zebra House (Shoreview, Minnesota) and Castle of the Valley. A U.S.-based nonprofit (https://castleofthevalley.com) now active in both the United States and Jamaica.

With boots on the ground in both countries, Castle of the Valley supports artists, children, elders, Rastafarians, and individuals seeking affirmation and respite to pursue their dreams in music and beyond.

“This isn’t hype,” says the TuffHeart Music team. “Jamaica responded first. Now we’re building cultural bridges – from Sherlock Crescent in Kingston 20, Jamaica to Minneapolis and beyond.”

With international booking discussions underway, the first overseas performance is approaching. Minneapolis radio stations, DJs, and media outlets are invited to be early supporters of a movement already proven at home.

Learn more at https://castleofthevalley.com and https://tuffheartmusic.com. Public relations for the project is led by Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards. His experience includes campaigns with internationally recognized artists such as Shatta Wale.