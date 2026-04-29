TREASURE BEACH, St. Elizabeth – With tourism activities along Jamaica’s South Coast now up and running in tandem with other major resort areas, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is attributing the expeditious recovery of the sector to trust and confidence in the destination’s ability to delivery on what is promised.

South Coast Tour

Minister Bartlett wrapped up a two-day South Coast tour recently under the theme “South Coast Strong: St. Bess Is Back,” signalling visible momentum in the parish. This demonstrates confidence in the post hurricane Melissa recovery of tourism activity. It also highlights the strength of the South Coast’s diversified product.

The tour stretched from Mandeville, Manchester to Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth and included hotels and attractions. Each location sent a resounding message that they are back and open for business. They have recovered in record time from the impact of the powerful hurricane.

Mr. Bartlett was pleased that the South Coast clearly showed tourism was recovering beyond the traditional resort centres.

St. Elizabeth was affected not only by the direct disruption caused by Hurricane Melissa, but also by the softer reputational and confidence effects that tend to follow major weather events. He pointed to uncertainty among some travellers, caution among partners, and public attention focused on loss, not recovery.

Jakes Hotel, Treasure Beach

However, Minister Bartlett shared an encounter he had at Jakes Hotel, Treasure Beach with a couple that had booked their reservation a year ago but was about to cancel based on reports on the effect of the hurricane. However, upon hearing subsequently that Jamaica’s tourism sector would reopen on December 15, 2025, and that the hotel was again receiving guests, they kept their reservation. They expressed amazement that the property was not showing any signs of the impact of the storm.

Garden Hotel in Mandeville

Minister Bartlett underscored that this is clear evidence that: “Tourism’s success is built on trust and confidence. That type of reassurance is bringing back visitors.” He credited stakeholders such as the architecturally beautiful Garden Hotel in Mandeville, (formerly the Mandeville Hotel). This property is currently undergoing major expansion.

The tour also included Lashings Art Hotel & Beach Club in Treasure Beach. It also included attractions such as J. Charles Swaby’s Black River Safari, the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, back in operation after a brief closure, the very popular YS Falls and the legendary Lovers Leap. These have been restored and reopened, with each offering an enhanced guest experience.

Minister Bartlett noted that the South Coast was central to Jamaica’s broader tourism story and offered a more diversified tourism experience, adding: “There is nowhere in the world that tourism and community have been as symbiotic as here in Treasure Beach. And this is not about community tourism, because tourism is about community; this is how tourism ought to be practiced. It’s insertion into the communities is for its enrichment, its development and its enhancement.”

South Coast Diversity Tourism

The diversity of the South Coast tourism product spans hospitality, heritage, ecology, scenery, gastronomy and boutique lifestyle experiences. Discussion about tourism in Mandeville suggests it has many schools and colleges. This makes it well suited for knowledge or edu-tourism.

Minister Bartlett hinted at new initiatives for “Tourism 3.0.” Jamaica continues to reimagine the sector. It aims to build back stronger. In addition, it also plans to strengthen South Coast tourism infrastructure.

The South Coast Confidence Tour was in continuation of a mission that began last December with Minister Bartlett leading a delegation comprising senior executives of the Ministry and its public bodies. It also included stakeholders such as representatives of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA). The mission aimed for a first-hand look at restoration efforts within the resort areas and hearing directly from tourism partners.