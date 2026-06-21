20-Year Friendship Fuels New Dancehall Anthem “Loyal G”

Ise Byrg and Di Blayde turn lifelong loyalty, schoolyard chemistry, and Jamaican music roots into a rising single. Now, that single is gaining traction on radio and social media.

ST ANN, Jamaica – A 20-year friendship began with classroom dance-offs, school performances, and a shared love for music. Now, it has become the force behind “Loyal G”, a new single from Jamaican artistes Ithamar Alexander and Alric Baker. They are better known as Ise Byrg and Di Blayde.

The two first met at Ocho Rios High School in St Ann. There, their natural chemistry quickly made them familiar faces at school events and community shows. One would deejay while the other danced. As a result, they created a high-energy presence that students and supporters came to recognize as part of the school’s entertainment culture.

For Alexander, who was born and raised in Kitson Pen, St Catherine, music was part of everyday life.

“In my yard, someone is always making music, whether by freestyling or on a sound system,” he recalled.

Baker, originally from Islington, St Mary, had a similar upbringing. Even after relocating to Exchange, St Ann, music remained a constant. This was true whether through sound systems, radio play, or community events.

Love for Music: Ise Byrg’s Musical Journey

After graduation, the pair took separate paths. However, music continued to shape their journeys. Ise Byrg returned to Kitson Town, St Catherine, where he connected with Jamaican music figures including Beenie Man, Junior Reid, and Chuck Fender. Those experiences helped him better understand the business side of the industry. In addition, they helped him mature as an artiste.

In 2009, through Foundation Entertainment, he signed with UK-based Urban Front and Universal Soul Promotions and released his first track. Years later, he launched Barricade Entertainment and Promotions in 2014 to gain greater creative control and create opportunities for other emerging artistes.

“I was tired of paying for studio time and being rushed before I was done. Some producers wouldn’t even listen to your ideas on your own work,” Alexander said. “Starting my own label gave me creative freedom.”

Reconnecting with Alric Baker aka Di Blayde

After relocating back to St Ann, Alexander reconnected with his former classmate, Alric Baker, known professionally as Di Blayde. The two resumed their creative partnership. For example, they performed at events such as the St Ann Food Festival and the crowning of the Miss St Ann Festival Queen. Meanwhile, they continued to build their visibility through local shows and social media.

Now, that longstanding bond has taken center stage with “Loyal G,” released under Barricade Entertainment and Promotions. The song reflects their journey through the music industry. Additionally, it delivers a message about loyalty, authenticity, and knowing the difference between real and fake connections.

“Loyal G” speaks to the kind of friendship that survives pressure, distance, and time—especially in an industry where trust can be difficult to find.

Alexander says Barricade Entertainment and Promotions is now focused on supporting serious, disciplined emerging artistes who are committed to developing their craft.

“The artists in this outfit have talent and are committed to their craft,” he said.

The single is gaining momentum across major radio platforms including Irie FM and Hitz FM, while also building buzz on social media. For supporters, “Loyal G” is being embraced as more than a song—it is becoming a friendship anthem rooted in loyalty, community, and perseverance.

Loyal G Video