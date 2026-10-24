Jamaica’s NDTC Brings 64th Anniversary Shows to South Florida

The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica will perform at Miramar Cultural Center and The Moss Center in two celebrations of Jamaican dance, music and heritage.

SOUTH FLORIDA — The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) will mark 64 years of cultural and artistic excellence with two South Florida performances: Friday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. at Miramar Cultural Center and Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. at The Moss Center.

The programs promise more than a dance showcase. They will celebrate Jamaican identity, creativity, history and spirit through movement and music.

Jamaican Dance Legacy Since 1962

Founded in 1962, NDTC is one of Jamaica’s most distinguished cultural institutions. Under the vision of its founding members, led by Rex Nettleford, the company helped shape a distinctly Jamaican dance tradition rooted in the island’s history, music, folklore and cultural influences. Its commitment to that foundation—and to continued artistic development—has sustained its reputation for more than six decades.

NDTC’s longevity reflects disciplined training, creative exploration and a belief that Jamaica’s stories deserve a global stage. Generations of dancers, singers and musicians have expanded the company’s repertoire while preserving the cultural authenticity that distinguishes its work.

A Cultural Homecoming for South Florida

“NDTC is one of Jamaica’s great cultural treasures, and bringing the company to South Florida is about giving audiences the opportunity to experience that excellence up close,” said Colin Smith of Tallawah Cultural Productions, promoter of the performances. “There is something special about seeing the movement, hearing the music, and feeling the energy of Jamaican culture live on stage. Whether you grew up in Jamaica, have Jamaican roots, or simply appreciate exceptional performing arts, this is an experience you should not miss.”

The engagements give South Florida’s Caribbean community a chance to reconnect with a treasured cultural institution while introducing younger generations and new audiences to Jamaican performing arts.

Miramar Hosts Jamaican Cultural Celebration

Miramar Vice Mayor Carson “Eddy” Edwards is hosting the Miramar presentation and welcoming audiences to the celebration of Jamaican culture and artistic achievement.

“NDTC represents the creativity, pride, and cultural legacy that make Jamaica so special,” said Edwards. “Hosting this presentation in Miramar is an opportunity to bring our community together through the arts and celebrate a company whose influence has reached far beyond Jamaica’s shores. I encourage residents, families, and lovers of culture to take advantage of this opportunity and experience NDTC for themselves.”

Through the precision of its dancers, the richness of its music and the stories woven into each performance, NDTC shows how tradition can remain vibrant, relevant and inspiring. The company treats cultural heritage not simply as history, but as a living art to experience, nurture and pass on.

NDTC South Florida Show Dates and Tickets

Miramar Cultural Center: Friday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. The Moss Center: Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.

Tickets: Available at tallawahculturalproductions.com. Advance purchase is encouraged.

The South Florida presentations are sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Florida Perinatal Center.

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