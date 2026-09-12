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Capleton-Backed Nahjala Osbourne Wins Mini Miss Jamaica Heritage Contest

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 seconds ago
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Nahjala Osbourne Wins Mini Miss Jamaica Heritage Contest
Nahjala Osbourne – Mini Miss Jamaica Heritage

ST. MARY, Jamaica – The Mini Miss Jamaica Heritage contest is a JCDC-endorsed cultural pageant designed for young girls aged 7 to 12. This year’s winner was 9-year-old Nahjala Osbourne, representing St. Mary. The finals took place at Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios, St. Ann, and were held on August 29, 2026.

Nahjala was sponsored by Capleton’s St. Mary Mi Come From Foundation, which recently held a back-to-school treat for the children of St. Mary. Capleton said, “I saw the potential in her and that she was very bright and confident, so we decided to sponsor her.”

The Mini Miss Jamaica Heritage Queen is the spitting image of the National Festival Queen competition, because it focuses on the culture, the arts, the intelligence, and the awareness of each individual.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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