Jamaica’s NDTC Brings ‘Rise’ to South Florida in a Must-See Celebration of Caribbean Culture

The internationally acclaimed dance company lands in Miramar on Oct. 30 before a Halloween-night encore in South Miami-Dade.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Jamaica’s National Dance Theatre Company is bringing its signature mix of modern dance, classical technique and Afro-Caribbean tradition to South Florida with Rise: Rituals of Home, Heritage & Thanksgiving, a two-hour gala celebrating identity, resilience and the rhythms that connect the Caribbean diaspora.

Presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and Tallawah Cultural Productions, Inc., and hosted by Vice Mayor Carson “Eddy” Edwards, the Oct. 30 engagement pairs world-class choreography with live music and vocal performance. Tickets are on sale at Miramar Cultural Center.

Eight Works, One Powerful Caribbean Story

Rise draws on eight major works from the NDTC repertoire, moving between contemporary choreography, classical discipline and traditional Afro-Caribbean folk forms. The result is a vivid portrait of home, heritage, migration, memory and thanksgiving—told through movement, percussion and song.

For audiences raised on dance clips and viral choreography, NDTC offers the full-scale stage experience behind the movement: ancestral rhythms, live folklore singing and storytelling built to travel across generations. The company’s work is contemporary, cinematic and deeply rooted in Caribbean tradition.

A Jamaican Cultural Powerhouse Takes the South Florida Stage

Since its founding in 1962, NDTC has ranked among the Caribbean’s leading dance companies. Its globally acclaimed repertoire has made Jamaican movement, music and ritual a dynamic part of the international performing-arts conversation.

The Miramar performance gives Broward audiences a rare chance to see the ensemble up close in a production designed for both longtime dance followers and a new generation discovering Caribbean culture onstage and across social platforms.

NDTC will return the following night, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 7 p.m. for a second South Florida performance at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in South Miami-Dade County.

Tickets for the Oct. 31 performance are available through the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center.

The South Florida engagements are sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Florida Perinatal Center.