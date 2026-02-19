From Goodwill to Growth: Architecting Diaspora Capacity for National Development

Giving to Jamaica has always come from a place of respect and love.

Across the Diaspora, people give generously through remittances, barrels, backpacks, books, uniforms, and school supplies. These acts matter. A child who receives a bag, pencils, or books receives something tangible, immediate, and necessary. Physical giving meets real needs, and it should never be dismissed or demeaned.

At the same time, physical giving has inherent limits.

A backpack lasts until it wears out, is replaced, or a child encounters one that looks better or does more. The value of the object is real, but temporary. That reality does not diminish the generosity behind the gift; it highlights that material support alone does not build lasting capacity.

There is also an unspoken dynamic worth acknowledging. Physical gifts are visible and easily documented. Governments can point to them as evidence of Diaspora support, and donors can point to them as proof of contribution. These moments generate goodwill and positive optics, but they do not automatically translate into stronger institutions, better systems, or sustained national development.

This is where Diaspora engagement must now mature.

Intellectual Giving as Capacity Building

Jamaica’s Diaspora holds one of the country’s most underutilized assets: professional knowledge and expertise.

Across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond, Jamaicans have built careers as educators, engineers, health professionals, psychologists, tradespeople, IT specialists, policy analysts, administrators, and entrepreneurs. Many have spent decades refining their skills, building systems, managing institutions, and learning what works in complex environments.

When this expertise is shared intentionally, it produces outcomes that physical gifts alone cannot. Training a teacher improves classrooms for years. Supporting a school leader strengthens an entire institution. Introducing better systems improves outcomes long after a visit or donation ends.

This form of giving does not replace material support. It complements it by building the human and institutional capacity required for sustained progress.

Learning as a Dignified Exchange

One of the most important advantages of intellectual giving is that it preserves dignity.

Learning is not a handout. It is a reciprocal process. When knowledge is shared respectfully, the recipient is not positioned as dependent or deficient, but as a professional and collaborator with insight of their own. Local context meets external experience, and solutions emerge through dialogue rather than instruction.

People may forget who donated a physical item. They do not forget who helped them develop skills, improve practice, or see new possibilities for their work. When people are empowered through learning, ownership increases, collaboration strengthens, and outcomes are more likely to endure.

A Lesson from Twelve Years of Practice

For more than twelve years, I have worked to help Diaspora professionals recognize the value of their expertise and find structured ways to share it with Jamaica. When needs are clearly identified and matched with the right skills, engagement shifts from crisis response to system development, and from short-term fixes to long-term growth.

Capacity building rarely produces immediate headlines. Its impact compounds over time, as individuals and institutions apply what they have learned and pass it forward.

A Practical Example: Building STEM and STEAM Capacity

If Jamaica is serious about strengthening STEM and STEAM education, the most effective strategy is not simply purchasing equipment. It is developing people.

Just a week ago, I was invited to participate in an interview focused on STEAM development for Jamaica. During that conversation, I described a project we initiated twelve years ago that brought teachers from Jamaica to Loma Linda University in California for a seven-day summer professional development experience. The focus was on instructional innovation, technology integration, and applied approaches to science and mathematics education.

After I finished explaining the program, the interviewer told me that he had been part of the very first cohort of teachers who participated.

I had no idea.

He went on to explain that he is now part of a university task force helping to develop Jamaica’s future STEAM framework. He shared that he still uses the iPad from that program and continues to apply concepts and instructional strategies learned during that week.

That moment confirmed what intellectual giving looks like over time. A one-week investment in professional development, made more than a decade ago, is now influencing national-level planning for STEAM education. The impact was real, sustained, and largely invisible until that conversation.

This is how capacity is built.

This brings us to the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC).

In a recent article, I acknowledged a difficult but necessary reality: the GJDC is a legitimate government structure with real potential that remains significantly underutilized. This is not a rejection of the framework. The architecture exists, and the intent is sound.

Representatives are elected or appointed, provided with Terms of Reference, and expected to act as bridges between Jamaica and its Diaspora communities. What is missing is a practical blueprint to guide their work.

Policy direction exists, but operational guidance does not. Council members are asked to engage, advise, mobilize, and represent without being equipped with clear objectives, engagement frameworks, performance measures, or capacity-building tools that can actually drive innovation and measurable growth. As a result, many are left to improvise.

This is not an individual failure. It is a systems gap.

When I think about it, I’m reminded of walking through the cluster of small shops along Jamaica’s north coast — vibrant stalls filled with curios, Jamaican-colored outfits, bangles, printed art, and familiar cultural reminders. The energy is lively. The people are warm. The intent is honest.

But if there are twelve shops in the cluster, ten often sell the exact same items.

When a tourist approaches, each vendor competes with voice, price, persuasion, and personality. There is effort. There is hustle. But there is little differentiation. Little coordinated strategy. Little innovation in product offering. Growth becomes limited to who can speak the loudest or discount the most.

That is not because the vendors lack intelligence or creativity. It is because there is no shared development strategy, no product diversification plan, no cooperative infrastructure that allows individual talent to scale beyond improvisation.

And yet, I remember something else.

Growing up in the 1960s and 70s, many of those north coast curio stalls were not simply resale shops. The owners and workers were craftsmen and craftswomen. They carved birds from wood and coconut by hand. They shaped, weaved, sanded, polished, and painted what they sold. The pieces were not imported replicas; they were expressions of artistry.

A tourist who walked away from those stalls knew they were carrying something unique — something shaped by Jamaican hands. Inside each stall there was craft, creativity, pride, commerce, and satisfaction all working together.

That is the difference.

The stall was not just a space to sell. It was a space to create.

In many ways, the current structure of the GJDC feels similar. The Terms of Reference become the stall. The conversations become the familiar items on display. Members — many of whom possess deep expertise, global experience, and significant leadership capacity — find themselves discussing the same themes in public forums, without the operational architecture that converts knowledge into structured national impact.

This is not criticism. It is capacity recognition.

The council holds people with far more talent, expertise, will, and knowledge than the current framework fully leverages. With clearer objectives, defined innovation pathways, performance benchmarks, and structured collaboration tools, the Diaspora’s contribution to Jamaica could move beyond symbolic engagement toward measurable national advancement.

The issue is not whether we care. We do.

The issue is whether we are architected to grow.

And systems — not personalities — determine growth.

What this points to, ultimately, is the need for what I describe as Diaspora systems architecture. By that, I mean the intentional design of structures, roles, processes, and performance logic that allow Diaspora engagement to function as a national capacity-building system rather than a collection of well-meaning activities. Architecture is what determines whether goodwill compounds into growth or dissipates through improvisation. Without it, even the most committed people are left to rely on personality, persistence, and personal networks. With it, contribution becomes durable, transferable, and measurable.

What I Am Offering

What I am offering is straightforward: support in building the operational blueprint that allows the GJDC to function as an effective capacity-building mechanism.

This includes translating policy into actionable roles, defining clear objectives across representatives’ terms, providing structured engagement frameworks aligned with community and national needs, introducing tools that enable representatives to mobilize expertise rather than simply attend meetings, and establishing outcome-based measures that assess service by impact rather than visibility.

The goal is not to replace the government’s system, but to extend it.

Why I Am Making This Offer

I am not raising this as an abstract idea or a new theory.

I am raising it because I have spent more than a decade working at the intersection of Diaspora expertise, education, and institutional capacity, and I have seen the same gaps repeat themselves—often despite good intentions on all sides.

I have watched talented Diaspora professionals want to contribute more meaningfully but struggle to find structured pathways to do so. I have watched committed representatives and officials work hard within systems that give them responsibility without sufficient guidance. And I have watched opportunities for long-term capacity building give way to short-term responses because there was no practical framework to do otherwise.

This is not a critique of effort. It is an observation about design.

When systems are not designed to translate goodwill into outcomes, even the most capable people are constrained.

That is why I am making this offer.

Different Way Forward

What I am proposing is not a new institution, a parallel authority, or a personal platform. It is support in doing what the government has already signaled it wants to do: engage the Diaspora in ways that strengthen national systems rather than react to periodic crises.

Jamaica is at a point where the challenges it faces—in education, workforce development, STEM and STEAM capacity, institutional resilience, and global competitiveness—cannot be addressed through material support alone. They require people who know how to design systems, develop professionals, and transfer knowledge in ways that respect local context and build ownership.

The Diaspora already contains that capacity. The question is whether Jamaica chooses to use it deliberately.

This is an invitation to move from goodwill to structure, from intention to design, and from episodic engagement to sustained collaboration. It is not about replacing what already exists. It is about strengthening it so that those who serve—whether in government or the Diaspora—can leave behind institutions that are measurably stronger at the end of their tenure.

That is the work I am offering to contribute to. Not because it is urgent for me, but because it is necessary for the country.